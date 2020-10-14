EDENTON — Tess Judge, the Dare County Democrat seeking the state Senate seat in the 1st District, believes education and health care will be important issues for voters in next month's election.
The Kitty Hawk resident delivered that message during an outdoor meet-and-greet event with area Democrats at the home of Susan Inglis in Edenton on Sunday.
It was Judge's first campaign visit to the town her opponent in the Nov. 3 election, state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, calls home.
Judge has been to Edenton many times, including to Inglis' home, the Homestead, when it was owned by Susan’s mother, Frances Inglis.
“Years back, Brent Milton, who was then director of Christ Church in Elizabeth City, and I came and met with Miss Frances in that room over there one afternoon about Trinity Center,” Judge said, referring to the residential Episcopal summer camp. “We had the most wonderful conversation and honestly, I could have still been talking. She was absolutely just an incredible credible icon, and I know you all know that as well or better than I.”
During her remarks to supporters, Judge said ensuring quality education is essential to children's development.
“You know, the first 2,000 days of a child's life is the most important,” she said. “We need to make sure that we have the resources for our children — all the way from their elementary school (years) through their high school (years), whether they go to college or trade school.”
Judge said the pandemic has highlighted the need for better broadband in the region, particularly for schools. Earlier during Sunday's event, Inglis noted the children of a Homestead employee sit on one of its porches to complete their homework because of its reliable internet service.
“I want to give a shoutout to all of our teachers and to all of our parents because COVID has put such a light on where we are with broadband in eastern North Carolina and in the rural parts of our state,” Judge said. “Susan was sharing with me that a lady that helps her has two children that come over here because they have the ability to be connected (to the internet). We need to make sure that every child in North Carolina has the same resources to education regardless of where they live.”
Judge also believes high schools need to employ school psychologists and grade schools need counselors on staff.
“We need to make sure that we're constantly nurturing and doing good things for our children,” she said.
Noting that many people are now dealing with more health care expenses because of the pandemic, Judge said health care shouldn't be a partisan issue.
"This is what our people need,” she said. “We need to make sure that people have access to health care, so they can go to a doctor."
Judge said because of the cost, some people in fact have to decide whether to visit a doctor or buy groceries.
"I think we can do better to move North Carolina forward on that,” she said.
Judge also talked about the need to continue to improve the 1st Senate District’s infrastructure, particularly its highways.
Judge said her involvement in her community and work as a small business owner make her the best candidate for state Senate.
“I know what it’s like to meet a payroll every day. I know what it’s like to take care of your business when weather and other foreign things come in,” she said.
If elected, Judge says her abilities as a communicator and collaborator will serve citizens of the 1st District well.
“I think what I bring to the table is the ability to communicate and to collaborate and to move us forward,” she said. “That's my hope. I think that we need to elect leaders that are willing to communicate and collaborate and move us forward. We can listen to one another and hear each other’s opinions and say, ‘What’s good for Senate District One? What’s good for the state of North Carolina?’ It needs to be about the people. It’s about the people that we’re serving.”
Judge also believes all citizens’ voices deserve to be heard in the Legislature.
“Everybody's voice needs to be valued and I want to run to be the voice of the people,” she said. “I want to make sure that their voices are heard, and I want to make sure that people are listened to. I honestly feel in the bottom of my heart that it's time we elect leaders that are not followers of party lines. We need leaders that are willing to go in to communicate and to collaborate.”
During the pandemic, Judge has used Zoom meetings to connect with constituents in the 1st District, including Chowan Democrats.
The pandemic has made getting out to events hard, she said. Since some public gathering restrictions were lifted, Judge’s campaign has done mostly outdoor meet-and-greets similar to Sunday’s visit to Edenton.