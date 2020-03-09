Court of Appeals Judge Reuben Young said Monday he hopes North Carolinians have found him to be a fair and well-informed judge and will vote to keep him on the bench in the November general election.
Young, who was visiting Elizabeth City, is one of three judges on the 15-member Court of Appeals seeking election to an eight-year term this fall. Two other seats on the court now held by incumbent judges not seeking re-election will also be on the ballot.
Young will be squaring off against Jeff Carpenter, a Superior Court judge in District 20B.
Besides being an appellate judge, Young has previous experience as a trial judge, prosecutor, defense attorney, and attorney in civil practice. He also served as legal counsel to Gov. Mike Easley and as head of a state agency: the Department of Public Safety.
“All of us are a product of where we come from and the experiences that we have had over the years,” Young said during an interview at the offices of The Daily Advance.
In his current role as judge on the Court of Appeals, Young said an especially difficult decision he has faced dealt with a defendant who allegedly was in the country illegally and had entered a guilty plea. The defendant argued his lawyer at trial had not adequately explained to him the guilty plea’s potential consequences for his immigration status — including possible deportation.
Young decided the lawyer had not provided adequate information to his client about those consequences. The man’s plea agreement was overturned and the case remanded back to the trial court, he said.
Young said that when he was serving as a Superior Court judge he always spent a bit more time weighing decisions when he knew they would have an impact on a young person’s life. He said that was especially true if the young person was dealing with addiction or had a low level of education.
“Behind every case is a face and a person that is going to be impacted by what you decide,” Young said.
Young said he thinks fairness is the most basic quality a judge needs, along with knowledge of the law and a commitment to following the law.
“Judges should be selected based on their experience and based on their work ethic and based on their ability to be fair,” he said.
But Young said he understands that the general election in November currently is set up on a partisan basis.
“I don’t make the rules but I play by them,” he said.
Young said partisan affiliation “shouldn’t have anything to do with the system of justice.”
“People ask me, ‘are you a conservative judge, or a moderate or a liberal?’” Young said. “And I say to them, ‘I’m fair.’ And I think that ought to be the hallmark of any judge.”
He said he doesn’t want to be labeled according to a particular philosophy.
“What people are looking for more than anything else, I believe, is someone who will listen to them and will rule according to what the law is,” Young said.
Before being appointed to the Court of Appeals by Gov. Roy Cooper last April, Young headed the state’s Division of Prisons as chief deputy secretary of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice.
Young took over the state’s prisons in December 2017 — two months after the deadly prison escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. He said there are things he wishes he could have accomplished at the Division of Prisons before moving to the Court of Appeals.
“I wish I could have gotten more money for the employees and the boots on the ground inside the facilities,” Young said.
He also would have liked to see a lower offender-to-staff ratio and better equipment for staff to help keep the prisons safer.
Young said he also would have liked to have more time to work on the re-entry process, addressing the needs of offenders who have served their time and are released from prison.
And there’s another piece of the criminal justice system that Young spends a lot of time thinking about.
“A huge gap in the system is a lack of attention and care that needs to be given to the victims of crime,” Young said.