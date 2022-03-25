Two Black women in the area with experience as judges say they have found the nomination and confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson especially gratifying.
If confirmed as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court — which now seems likely, given the support of all 50 Democrats in the U.S. Senate — Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve in that role.
Superior Court Judge Eula Reid, and Janice Cole, a former federal prosecutor and district judge who currently serves as interim town manager for the town of Hertford, have had trailblazing roles in their own careers as Black women in the legal profession.
”I think it is a wonderful thing,” Cole said of Jackson’s impending confirmation to the Supreme Court. “It is truly historic.”
”It will give many young girls who look like her the opportunity to see someone in a position that they can aspire to,” Cole said. “She is eminently qualified to be there and I think she will certainly do a job that will make us proud.”
Cole noted that she was in New York when Constance Baker Motley was serving in New York as the first African-American woman to be appointed and serve as a federal judge.
She recalled that she also lived in a community that was represented in Congress by U.S. Rep. Shirley Chisholm of New York, who was the first African-American woman elected to the U.S. Congress.
Those women were significant role models for her, she said.
Cole acknowledged that she herself has served as role model and trailblazer. But that never was a major focus of her work, she said.
”You don’t set out to be a model or trailblazer,” Cole said. “You just want to do the best job that you can do. I don’t know that anyone really sets out to be a role model. The goal is to do the best job that you can do.”
Jackson’s path to confirmation hasn’t been smooth.
According to The Associated Press, GOP senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee aggressively queried Jackson in hearings on both Tuesday and Wednesday on the sentences she handed down to child pornography offenders in her nine years as a federal judge, her legal advocacy on behalf of suspected terrorists held at Guantanamo Bay, her thoughts on critical race theory and even her religious views.
Many of the hours of questioning were spent on the specifics of the child pornography cases, the AP reported, with the discussion led by several GOP senators who are eyeing the presidency.
Pushing back, Jackson said she bases sentences on many factors, not just federal guidelines. Sentencing is not a “numbers game,” she said, noting that there are no mandatory sentences for sex offenders and that there has been significant debate on the subject.
Cole explained that there was a time when judges everywhere were free to sentence convicted offenders as they saw fit.
In that circumstance someone in Seattle might get one sentence while someone convicted of the same crime in North Carolina might be sentenced very differently, she said.
”Nobody thought that was fair,” Cole said.
In response, Congress adopted federal sentencing guidelines with sentencing ranges for each offense and a system of mitigating and aggravating factors to be considered.
Cole said judges generally felt the federal sentencing guidelines tied their hands, Cole said.
”What you are seeing on television are legislators grandstanding about things that they should know are situations that have been created by the legislators,” Cole said.
Cole said some of the senators are not being honest in their questioning of Jackson. She added that holds true on both sides of the aisle.
The process has reached a point where it may turn off many well-qualified people from even wanting to be considered for high-profile appointments, Cole said.
Reid said it is exciting to see Jackson apparently on the verge of confirmation as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, which has a Democratic majority, is scheduled to vote on Jackson’s nomination on April 4. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he hopes to hold a final, full Senate vote on Jackson’s confirmation by April 17.
”For me and for other Black women in the legal system right now it’s certainly uplifting and inspiring, and it gives us something to aspire to,” Reid said.
Reid said that she believes that Jackson’s confirmation should be unanimous if politics is not a factor — though she acknowledged that politics likely will come into play.
”I have always been one who believes that politics should not have anything to do with who serves as a judge,” Reid said.
Reid called Jackson’s nomination and her performance during the confirmation process “heartwarming,” and said it will reinforce a message of “anything is possible” for young Black and Brown girls who take note of it.
That has always been the American Dream, Reid said.
Some Republican senators on the Judiciary Committee have not made it easy for Jackson, Reid said, “and through it all she continued to demonstrate what I would like to see in a judge.”