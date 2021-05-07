An order signed by a Superior Court judge requiring disclosure of the body and dash camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s April 21 shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies lays out for the first time a short, official narrative of the events during deputies' encounter with Brown.
In his "findings of fact" in the order signed Thursday, Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster, who said he had "viewed in their entirety the videos," said deputies with the Pasquotank and Dare sheriff's offices attempted to serve Brown a felony warrant for drug-related charges at 8:30 a.m. the morning of April 21.
Upon deputies' arrival at Brown's residence at 421 Perry Street, "Brown attempted to flee the scene and escape apprehension," Foster said.
"As a result of Brown's attempt to flee the scene, at least one and as many as three officers fired their weapons into the vehicle operated by Brown," Foster's order reads.
"Brown died as a result of injuries he received during the encounter with the Deputies on the scene," Foster said.
Foster's order notes several officers were wearing body cameras during "the attempted apprehension (of Brown) and subsequent events," and that the cameras "were operating to film the encounter with Brown."
Foster's order goes on to note that Brown's family was shown a portion of one video depicting the encounter between Brown and the deputies that was 20 seconds long.
Significantly, Foster's narrative of events from the video footage does not include a detail described by District Attorney Andrew Womble during an April 28 court hearing Foster held at the Pasquotank County Courthouse on whether the footage should be released to the public.
Womble, who had argued against public release of the body camera footage, saying it would hinder justice and impede the right to a fair trial should criminal charges be filed in Brown's shooting death, contradicted one of Brown’s attorneys on a key detail of the events shown in the video.
Brown attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter had said at a press conference after watching the 20-second video from one body camera that Brown was shot as he backed up his car and tried to elude deputies attempting to serve the warrants. She said from what she saw, Brown never posed a threat to deputies and never attempted to drive the car toward them.
But Womble called her comments “patently false” and claimed they were “designed to prejudice a (court) proceeding.”
Womble told Foster that attorneys are governed by professional rules of conduct, including a special rule for prosecutors, that prohibits any communication that has a substantial likelihood to influence a proceeding.
“We have had that in this case,” Womble said.
Womble said that in her comments, Cherry-Lassiter was wrong about Brown’s vehicle’s movements.
“In order to set the record straight I believe that your honor needs to know those statements — when I say they were patently false, the body cam video clearly shows Mr. Brown’s vehicle in a stationary position when approached by law enforcement officers and they begin to shout commands," Womble said. "The car is still stationary when law enforcement officers grab the door handle, still shouting commands. The car goes in a reverse position, the law enforcement officer is forced to release the door handle and the car is backing up.”
The car backed up and became stationary again, Womble said.
“As it backs up it does make contact with law enforcement officers,” Womble said. “At this point the car is stationary, there is no movement and officers are positioned around the car. The next movement of the car is forward. It is in the direction of law enforcement and makes contact with law enforcement. It is then and only then that you hear shots.”
Womble asked Foster to admonish all attorneys in the case “that the court will not put up with extra-judicial comments” that violate the rules lawyers are supposed to follow.
At a press conference after the hearing, Cherry-Lassiter said she had not “given any misrepresentations” and that “I still stand by what I saw.”
She noted Pasquotank County’s attorney only allowed her and Brown’s family members to see 20 seconds of footage from one body camera. The footage was blurry but we “watched it over and over,” she said.
“He’s backing away from deputies,” she said.
This is a developing story.