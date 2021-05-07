The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office has until May 16 to show limited body camera and dash camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s April 21 shooting death to his family, according to an order signed by a Superior Court judge.
The order, signed by Judge Jeff Foster on Thursday, orders the sheriff's office to disclose nearly 16 minutes of the just over 118 minutes of video from the four officers' body cameras and one vehicle dash camera. Only one of the videos, just over 3 minutes in length, will be disclosed in its entirety, Foster's ruling reads.
According to Foster's order, only the following other video will be disclosed: the first minute and 40 seconds of a second video lasting 34 minutes and 58 seconds; the first 4 minutes and 50 seconds of a third video; the first 4 minutes and 30 seconds of a fourth video; and the first 4 minutes and 40 seconds of a fifth video. The order doesn't state which of the videos came from body cameras and which came from the vehicle dash camera.
Foster said the video footage being withheld doesn't contain images of Brown and "thus are not appropriate for disclosure at this time."
Foster said his reading of the state's body camera law finds disclosure of the videos to Brown's family, not release, "would be appropriate under the statute."
However, later in the order, Foster says nothing in his directive would prevent reconsideration of the videos' release "upon the conclusion of both internal and criminal investigations arising" from Brown's shooting death.
The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation of Brown's shooting death and four sheriff's offices are conducting internal affairs probes of the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office.
Foster said the videos will be disclosed to Khalil Ferebee, Brown's adult son, and to his immediate family members and one attorney who is licensed and admitted to practice in North Carolina.
As he did during an April 28 court hearing on Ferebee's petition for release of the videos, Foster's order states that the faces of deputies shown on the videos must be "blurred to prevent" their identification pending completion of the "internal or criminal investigations into actions of the deputies."
Foster said neither the Brown family nor their attorney will be allowed to make recordings of the videos while they are being disclosed.
Although Foster's order gives the sheriff's office 10 days from the date of his order to disclose the video to the Brown family, the disclosure could happen sooner than that.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett told The Daily Advance Thursday that the county has the video ready to release according to Foster's restrictions. The county has been awaiting Foster's order to proceed with the disclosure, he said.
This is a developing story.