Elizabeth City’s Independence Day celebration and First Friday ArtWalk will both be held on July 1.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation is putting on the Independence Day Celebration in conjunction with Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc’s. monthly ArtWalk.
A 25-minute fireworks display along the city’s waterfront will be held around 9 p.m. The overall Fourth of July event will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.
The waterfront event will feature bounce houses and other inflatables, mini golf, face painting, axe throwing and a magic show, among other activities. There also will be live music and nine food vendors will be on hand.
“It’s a fun event for the family with fireworks,” said ECDI Executive Director Deborah Malenfant. “There will also be a lot of activities downtown with ArtWalk. This is a successful partnership that will bring people downtown.”
ECDI said the best viewing spots for the fireworks display will be on the green in front of Museum of the Albemarle, at Dogwood Park, at Mariners’ Wharf Park, Moth Boat Park and the central downtown business district.
The fireworks will be launched from Waterfront Park, which will be closed beginning June 30 and remain closed July 1.
ECDI also announced Thursday that Music on the Green at Mariners Wharf will return in August. It will be held every Tuesday evening in August and September from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A rain date has been scheduled for Sept. 27.
ECDI also said the date for next year’s TarWheel cycling event will be held on April 15. This past April’s event attracted 256 riders from eight different states and ECDI generated a profit of almost $4,900.
“We had more riders this year so our revenues were greater,” Malenfant said. “We are happy with the net revenue from the event.”
The organization has agreed to make its Fall Music Festival along the waterfront an annual event. It will be held Sept. 23-25. The inaugural event last fall attracted some 15 bands and performers to the stage at either at Mariners’ Wharf Park or at local venues last October. The event also featured a beer and wine garden.
More than 1,000 people attended the first night of the festival last fall before rain put a damper on the second day of the three-day event. Malenfant said ECDI made about $3,000 from last fall’s event for an event that was put together over the course of just several weeks.
“We had a lot of positive feedback from that event,” Malenfant said.
ECDI board Vice Chairman Jeff Mitchell, who is organizing the event, said his committee is currently seeking to book musical acts.