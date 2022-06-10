The Juneteenth celebration in Elizabeth City this year will feature the first Black female explorer to appear on the cover of National Geographic magazine.
Tara Roberts, a native of Chowan County, will be among the speakers for the three-day celebration that begins Friday, includes events on Saturday and concludes Sunday, June 19.
This year's Juneteenth will be "a celebration of freedom and family," according to event organizers River City Community Development Corp.
"A variety of speakers will be talking about what freedom means to them," said Tim Andrews of River City CDC.
Roberts, who hosted "Into the Depths," a six-part podcast that takes a deep dive into the history of the transatlantic slave trade, will be among the speakers.
During the six-part series, Roberts followed a group of Black divers known as Diving With a Purpose who are dedicated to finding and documenting shipwrecks of slave vessels. The podcast followed Roberts from Florida to Costa Rica and from Africa back to the Roberts’ family home in Edenton, according to National Geographic.
Juneteenth weekend in Elizabeth City will kick off with Business After Hours on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Arts of The Albemarle. The main Juneteenth Festival will be Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waterfront Park. A Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast will be held Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at Charles Creek Park.
Andrews said this year's Juneteenth celebration will focus on the historic ending of slavery but also on the return of in-person community events that have been canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This event is intended to bring people back together to celebrate the ending of slavery and the opportunity to be together.
"It doesn't matter who you are," Andrews said. "We want everyone to come out and celebrate freedom and being together as a community."
Organizations and communities across the nation celebrate Juneteenth to commemorate June 19, 1865, which is the day enslaved persons in Texas received the news that both the Civil War and slavery were over. A regiment led by General Gordon Granger was sent to Galveston, Texas and arrived on June 19, 1865 to enforce the freeing of enslaved persons in Texas. Thus June 19th was born.
Over the years, people began calling this celebration of freedom "Juneteenth." The first celebration of Juneteenth took place in 1866 and has grown larger than ever.
In addition to massive amounts of food, a main part to the celebration is the re-reading of Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, followed by speeches and songs (usually spiritual) remembering the struggle to be free.
"And that’s what Juneteenth is all about: freedom." River City CDC said in a press release about the event. "Not just from slavery in America, or the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, but freedom to learn one’s roots; freedom to join in one’s community, making it richer and stronger."
The festival on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waterfront Park will feature crafts, ethnic and festival foods, live entertainment, health screenings, novelty items and special fun for children of all ages. Churches and organizations from throughout the area will also be grilling food.
Live entertainment will include Cece Green, DJ Wrecka, the CC Ryder Band, and more. The Kids’ Corner will have inflatable attractions and inter-actives, plus fun activities from Port Discover.
Food vendors will sell barbecue, ribs, chicken, fish, hot dogs, and more.
To close out the weekend, the Prayer Breakfast will be held at Charles Creek Park on June 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.