A diverse crowd of 40 or so marched and rallied in Elizabeth City Friday evening against racism and in celebration of freedom and unity in a local observance of Juneteenth.
Many wore “Black Lives Matter” shirts or carried signs with BLM themes.
“Of course all lives matter,” said Reshod Everett, a community activist from Fayetteville who spoke during the event. “But right now black lives are in danger.”
Everett and Linwood Gallop Jr., a local activist who has run for City Council in Elizabeth City, were among the speakers at the event. Speeches were continuing as the deadline for this story arrived.
Everett said all people were created alike under God and he shouldn’t be considered a threat just because of the color of his skin.
“I don’t pose a threat,” Everett said. “I don’t have any weapons on me.”
Everett thanked everyone who attended the rally.
As the crowd of 40 or so marched from Mariners’ Wharf Park to the Pasquotank County Courthouse, Gallop led the marchers in chants of “Whose Lives Matter? Black Lives Matter.”
Gallop wore a T-shirt with the message “Black lives matter more than white feelings.”
After the group arrived outside the courthouse Gallop said the message of the event was that black lives matter.
“That is the message we have been trying to send to this country now for 400 years,” Gallop said.
Demarcus Lamar, an X-ray technician from Elizabeth City, said he was glad to participate as a way of celebrating freedom and unity.
“I think it means a lot,” Lamar said. “The most important thing, with the way society is right now, and this is a sensitive topic, is that this promotes togetherness. I think that is what the world needs right now.”
Laurie Slutz of Elizabeth City said she was walking “because black lives matter.”
She was carrying a placard emblazoned with “BLM.”
“And I know that all lives matter,” Slutz said, “but we don’t have to walk for that.”
Vanessa, who declined to give her last name, said she was glad to be celebrating Juneteenth.
“It’s a day that I think we should celebrate,” she said.
Juneteenth is the annual celebration of June 19, 1865, the date believed to be when news that the Confederacy had been defeated in the Civil War finally reached Texas. Slaves in Texas celebrated because the Confederacy’s defeat meant slavery had ended.
The crowd at Friday’s event was racially diverse and ranged in age from retirees to young parents carrying toddlers.
The Rev. Timothy Stallings led the group in singing “Wade in the Water” and led chants of “No Justice, No Peace!” and “I Can’t Breathe.”
The latter echoes words spoken by both Eric Garner and George Floyd, black men who were killed while in police custody. Garner died in New York City in 2014. Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25 as a police officer held his knee across his neck has been a catalyst for protests across the country and around the world against police brutality and racism.
Stallings also repeatedly shouted “Momma!” in an echo of an anguished cry from Floyd as he was dying.
About 200 people also took part in a Racism Destroys Democracy event in Edenton Friday evening. Participants marched along Broad Street to Colonial Park where they listened to speeches by Edenton police Chief Henry King and event organizer Jacqueline Hardy Lassiter. Lassiter is a local businesswoman who ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Edenton last fall.
Participants in Edenton’s Racism Destroys Democracy event talked about the importance of registering to vote, participating in the U.S. Census and righting injustice.