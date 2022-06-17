The keynote speaker for today’s Juneteenth celebration in Elizabeth City was recently honored as the National Geographic 2022 Explorer of the Year.
“To be named the Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year is a complete honor and surprise,” said Tara Roberts, an Atlanta native with ties to northeastern North Carolina. “I share this with my Diving with a Purpose colleagues. Ten-year-old me is in awe. It’s really a testament to the power of compelling storytelling.”
Storytelling is what drives Roberts. In fact, she only took up scuba diving in order to explore shipwrecks related to the transatlantic slave trade and tell more of that story.
“I was inspired to become a scuba diver after a visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and I saw a picture of Black women in wetsuits and on a boat for the first time,” Roberts said this week. “It was striking. It was life-changing. I researched and connected with a group called Diving with a Purpose and began working with them.”
Roberts recognizes that the narrative she is helping to bring to the world is a compelling one.
“Black history is world history but the transatlantic slave trade often times does not get talked about in schools or in your textbooks,” Roberts said. “We are afraid because of the shame and blame but uncovering lost shipwrecks provides evidence you can’t refute. It’s in front of your face. Amplifying these stories will help us understand where we’ve been and where we should go.
“And it’s amazing that a group of Black divers are committed to this work,” she continued. “We’re saying ‘I see you, I honor you’ to the ancestors and are able to create a space of healing.”
Juneteenth celebrates freedom and commemorates the end of slavery in America. The history that Roberts is working to document and share is an important part of the story of slavery and subsequent freedom.
Roberts explained that it took about three months to get her scuba diving certification. “A number of my Diving with a Purpose colleagues supported me with this,” she added.
Although she grew up in Atlanta, Roberts said “I visited North Carolina a lot in my childhood and still have a deep appreciation and love for it.”
The main Juneteenth Festival in Elizabeth City will be today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waterfront Park. A Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at Charles Creek Park. River City Community Development Corp. is sponsoring this weekend’s events.
Organizations and communities across the nation celebrate Juneteenth to commemorate June 19, 1865, which is the day enslaved persons in Texas received the news that both the Civil War and slavery were over. A regiment led by General Gordon Granger was sent to Galveston, Texas and arrived on June 19, 1865 to enforce the freeing of enslaved persons in Texas. Thus June 19th was born.
Over the years, people began calling this celebration of freedom “Juneteenth.” The first celebration of Juneteenth took place in 1866.