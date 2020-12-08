The first jury seated in the 1st Judicial District since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March needed just under an hour to return a guilty verdict late Tuesday afternoon.
The six-woman, six-man jury convicted Johnathan Ward of felony abduction of a child and felony statutory rape from two incidents that occurred in Elizabeth City in 2016. The victim was 14 years old at the time.
Ward, who was dating the victim’s aunt at the time of the crimes, shook his head in disagreement as the verdicts were read. He also stared at the jury.
Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster of Pitt County will sentence Ward when court resumes Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Ward, 32, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested on the charges July 20, 2019. He remains confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $140,000 secured bond.
COVID-19 safety protocols in Courtroom A in the Pasquotank County Courthouse were on full display for the first trial in the seven-county district since the N.C. Supreme Court recently lifted its moratorium on jury trials because of the pandemic.
The jury and two alternates took up about 70 of the 150 seats in Courtroom A. Six jurors were seated two to a row with a row in between on one side of a walled walkway that leads from the courtroom entrance to the bench. The other six jurors and the two alternates were on the other side of the walkway seated in similar fashion.
The only two spectators were relegated to the back row on one side of the courtroom.
Throughout the day-long trial the 12 jurors, and the two alternates, wore facemasks. When the jury was excused for breaks and lunch, they were kept six feet apart as they both exited reentered the courtroom.
Foster’s seat on the bench was surrounded by plexiglass as was the witness box and clerk of the court’s box. Foster was the only person in the courtroom that didn’t wear a mask at all times.
Except for opening and closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Pellini and defense attorney William Crowe remained seated when questioning witness. After each witness left the stand, a bailiff disinfected the area, including wiping down the microphone.
The victim and her family sat in the jury box during the trial.
At least once during the proceedings, the defendant and one of the few spectators in the courtroom were told to adjust their facemask to cover their nose and mouth.
Before opening arguments Tuesday morning, Ward sought to “relieve” Crowe as his attorney for the second time in as many days, telling Foster he could represent himself.
Foster quickly denied Ward’s request, saying “nothing is going to change between yesterday (Monday) and today (Tuesday).”
After the verdict, Foster dismissed the jury, saying there are no more trials scheduled for the rest of the week.