Kevin Blade grew up listening to his favorite music on vinyl records, which have seen a resurgence in popularity the last 10 years.
“First off, vinyl is a growing industry again,” he said.
The retired Navy master chief still prefers the crackle and hiss of the needle as it digs into the grooves of the record.
“It just sounds better,” Blade said, comparing the warm analogue sound of vinyl records to digital compact discs, which basically replaced records in the early 1990s.
So, Blade decided to open his own record store, Shut Up & Listen Records, located at 610 E. Fearing Street.
The store officially opened on Saturday, but the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and business after hours event at the new shop Friday evening.
Blade, who also recently retired from his post-military career, has been a lifelong collector of vinyl records. Before opening his store, Blade had been selling records at flea markets.
Shut Up & Listen Records includes more than 6,000 33 rpm (revolutions per minute) records and about 3,000 45 rpm records, many from his collection, Blade said.
While vinyl records may be experiencing a resurgence among music lovers, stores selling vinyl records aren’t, at least for the moment. Blade, who lives in Elizabeth City, said he decided to open Shut Up & Listen after having to travel to the Hampton Roads area and as far as Richmond, Virginia to find a record store.
“I live down here and I just got tired of driving around,” he said.
Blade’s sole employee, a teen named Hailey Ornelas, also is a fan of vinyl records.
“I got a record player for my birthday and since then I’ve been collecting new and used vinyl,” said Ornelas, who is 16.
Ornelas said she previously lived in California and there was a record store near her house that she would visit.
About 25 people attended the business after hours and browsed Blade’s exhaustive collection. The records range in price and in genre, from 1980s glam metal to the blues, jazz and gospel.
The walls are adorned with dozens of posters from various musical acts, and a clock made using an old album by The Doors keeps time.
Blade also carries record players, which range in price from $70 to $400 and many are Bluetooth compatible.
Shut Up & Listen Records is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is closed on Monday.
For more information, search Shut Up & Listen Records at Facebook. Contact the store by phone at 252-562-6712.
