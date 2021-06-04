U.S. Department of Justice officials reiterated Thursday that they are proceeding with an investigation into the April 21 officer-involved fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. following a meeting with state civil rights leaders and local grassroots activists.
The DOJ did not provide details of the meeting or comment on the specific requests made by activists.
“As stated in April, the FBI Charlotte Field Office has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the police-involved shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.," according to a DOJ spokesperson. "Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated. This will include reviewing evidence and materials obtained by the local investigation."
Noting the ongoing investigation, the spokesperson declined to comment further.
The Elizabeth City group gave DOJ officials a specific list of demands at Thursday's meeting. According to the state NAACP's website, the demands include:
• Release of the full body camera videos of Brown’s shooting death to his family and the public;
• Appointment of a special prosecutor who can ensure full independence of a federal civil rights investigation into Brown’s death;
• Passage of federal and state legislation for police accountability and reform;
• “Pattern-or-practice” investigations into the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office in the 1st Judicial District of North Carolina;
• Arrest and full prosecution of any law enforcement officer found to have committed wrongful murder.
A request for comment from the U.S. Justice Department about Thursday’s meeting had not been received by early Thursday evening.