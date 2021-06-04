Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.