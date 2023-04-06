...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO
2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Juvenile driver cited after SUV's collision with ECPPS school bus
A juvenile driver has been cited for two traffic violations following their vehicle's collision with a school bus at an Elizabeth City intersection Thursday afternoon.
No injuries were reported in the incident, Elizabeth City police said in a press release.
According to police, officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. to a vehicle collision at the intersection of Halstead Boulevard and Forest Park Road. When officers arrived, they found that a 2021 Hyundai Kona SUV had collided with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools bus 208.
Emergency radio traffic indicates three people were aboard the bus when law enforcement arrived.
Police said they were directing inquiries about the number of children aboard the bus and the "nature of their injuries" to ECPPS officials. An ECPPS spokesman couldn't immediately be reached.
Police said the driver of the SUV, who is a juvenile, was cited for entering an intersection while the traffic signal was red and for failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision.
Police identified the driver of the ECPPS school bus as Evangeline Morris Vanessa of Elizabeth City.
Police said the collision remains under investigation. They're urging anyone with additional information to contact the police department at 252-335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.