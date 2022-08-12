ROCKY HOCK — Civic and elected leaders joined the founder of Chowan County’s newest manufacturer for a ribbon cutting ceremony in Rocky Hock last week.
JWF Industries opened its Edenton Works Facility at Stevens Towing’s Riverbulk Terminal in the former United Piece Dye Plant.
The Johnstown, Pa.-based defense contractor announced its plan to open in the former dye plant in April. JWF is known for designing, manufacturing and integrating metal-centric products.
JWF founder and CEO Bill Polacek said his company’s new plant will employ “the work fighters supporting the war fighters.” He referred to several current JWF projects for Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Navy.
Polacek said that JWF also performs work for the oil and gas industry, the chemical industry, the renewables industry and airports.
“Our focus is building jobs and helping the community and that’s the exact same thing we want to do here,” Polacek said. “Every job is critical here. We understand that when you hire someone, you don’t hire a person, you hire a family.”
JWF’s postings for welding jobs are offering $25 an hour.
Polacek said he also plans to get involved in the local community.
“We understand that we are a part of this community and we want to be involved in the Chamber (of Commerce) and in your economic development. We want to sponsor kids’ baseball teams,” Polacek said.
JWF eventually hopes that between its plant and Stevens Towing that 100 people or more will be employed at the Riverbulk facility.
The terminal’s manager, Simon Rich, also spoke at last week’s ribbon cutting.
“In 2016, my partners and I decided to buy this facility, it was a perfect spot next to our largest customer, Nucor Steel,” Rich said. “We had a vision that this site could be more. JWF has helped us realize that vision by not only sharing the vision but opening this Edenton Works Facility.”
Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Hilger of the U.S. Navy talked about the partnership between JWF and Lockheed Martin and the Navy.
“We’ve got a great relationship with Lockheed Martin and JWF so far,” he said. “We expect that to continue and we’re really excited to see what happens here as this project moves forward to support our strategic partner, the United Kingdom.”
Hilger said one of the projects the Edenton Works Facility is working on will benefit the U.K.’s strategic deterrent program at sea.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., also attended the ribbon cutting.
“Today we are celebrating a beautiful public-private partnership, where you have to compete to be the best business for our national defense,” Murphy said. “I thank (JWF) for bringing this to northeastern North Carolina.”