EDENTON — A Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of specialized defense equipment has reached an agreement to lease space at the former Dye Plant site in Rocky Hock where it plans to add new welding and fabrication jobs.
JWF Industries designs, manufactures and integrates metal-centric products, according to a press release. Its services include program management, engineering, laser services, welding, forming, machining and coating.
William “Bill” Polacek, the company’s president, CEO and founder, started JWF 35 years ago in a two-car garage with the goal of creating local jobs. Today, the company occupies more than 1.1 million square feet of manufacturing space, employs more than 400 workers, and has operating sales of more than $100 million.
The company’s southward expansion, necessitated by its growing and diversified customer base, began in 2020 with establishment of a machining and fabrication facility in Davisville, West Virginia.
In 2021, JWF started looking for manufacturing sites on the East Coast with access to inland waterways and the potential for expansion.
“We provide specialized defense equipment to Lockheed Martin. The Lockheed Martin program requires uniquely configured manufacturing space and inland waterway barge access for shipping,” Polacek explained.
Lockheed Martin’s requirements, plus JWF’s strategic plan to add manufacturing space around Navy shipbuilding on the East Coast, led JWF to investigate the former Dye Plant site owned by Stevens Towing Company of NC.
“Our strategic plan also requires us to be located near the hubs of the East Coast shipbuilding industry,” Polacek said. “Once again, the Edenton site fit the bill for us. ... Near term, we expect $2 million to $10 million in business, depending on the contracts we secure.”
Simon Rich, co-owner of the Edenton facility and general manager of Stevens Towing Company of NC, was immediately receptive to the company’s inquiries about the former Dye Plant site, which operates as Riverbulk Terminal.
Rich and his colleagues worked closely with JWF Industries to develop an agreement giving the Pennsylvania firm a presence at the Riverbulk Terminal site and Stevens Towing a supporting role in the integration of the Lockheed Martin equipment, according to the release.
“This was a great opportunity for us and JWF to partner here at our newly updated Riverbulk facility,” Rich said. “Together we can take advantage of all that this site and this region have to offer, including our ability to move large oversized pieces by barge and the region’s great workforce.”
Polacek praised local officials for their support of his company’s venture.
“The day we arrived to visit the site, the Chowan County commissioners, the Edenton town manager, the mayor and the leadership of the Edenton-Chowan Partnership were on hand to greet us at Edenton (Northeastern Regional) Airport,” he said. “The town and the county have supported the efforts that led to the agreement between JWF and Stevens Towing.”
Polacek describes JWF as “very family-oriented,” so he sees operating a plant in Rocky Hock as “a great fit” for the company.
“JWF is also from a small town with authentic, smart, and hard-working people,” he said. “We are all about family and family values. That is how we built our company. That is how we want to build our Edenton operation.”
Polacek said the company achieved growth and success by developing and promoting skilled workers and leaders from within — something JWF plans to do in Edenton.
“Our philosophy and culture of training, developing and promoting from within will be used to provide pathways to long-term success for our local workforce in Edenton,” he said.
Polacek expects JWF initially to hire 12 certified welders. The company’s future growth will require additional welders as well as assemblers, quality control inspectors and administrative personnel.
“If the Edenton area can supply the workforce, the growth potential is there,” Polacek he said.
JWF Industries and JWF Defense Systems will begin interviewing local candidates in the Edenton area to fill welding and fabrication positions at the facility. Residents seeking to submit applications can get more information at www.jwfi.com/careers.