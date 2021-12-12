EDENTON — Restoring Kadesh AME Zion to its former glory has been a dream for many in Edenton since the historic church was significantly damaged during Hurricane Isabel in 2003.
Now thanks to a $2.1 million appropriation from the General Assembly, that dream is about to come true.
State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, who helped secure the appropriation, recently advised the Edenton Historic Commission's Kadesh AME Zion Restoration Committee that they should start seeing the state funding around March or April of next year.
The Kadesh AME Zion Church restoration project has raised money through fundraisers and donations, including one for $250,000 four years ago. However, none is as large as the $2 million state appropriation.
Last month, Goodwin and members of the restoration committee announced the appropriation to the Kadesh congregation at its temporary sanctuary on Badham Road.
“There wasn’t a dry eye in the room, that’s for sure,” Goodwin said recently. “The look on their faces was great.”
Sadie Riddick, a lifelong member of the Kadesh congregation and member of the Edenton Historical Commission’s Kadesh Restoration Committee, said she was overcome with emotion when she first learned of the appropriation.
“I was overwhelmed when I first saw it,” Riddick said. “I couldn’t believe it. My glasses fogged up. I called (fellow restoration member) Grace (Bean) and she said ‘yes Sadie, it’s true!’”
Riddick has been a member of Kadesh for 70 years.
“Kadesh has always been my heart," she said. "I’ve always enjoyed singing in the choir since I was a little girl. I would not give up my church for the world. There’s so much love and compassion here."
Audrey Bond agrees. Bond is also a lifelong member of Kadesh and also a member of the restoration committee. She is now retired and living in Florida, but still remains active in restoration efforts.
“I’m glad that help has come,” Bond said. “My great-grandmother, grandmother and mother were all members (of Kadesh) and I’ve always been a member. It’s been a pillar in the community and it’s long due to have a comeback.”
Bond says she intends to return to Edenton to celebrate when Kadesh is restored.
Sambo Dixon, a member of both the EHC and the restoration committee, stood alongside Goodwin when news of the appropriation was shared with Kadesh's congregation. Since then, he's hardly been able to contain his enthusiasm for the project and its implications for the Edenton community.
“Kadesh Church matters to Edenton," Dixon said. "In some ways the fate of this historic structure is a symbol of the resilience and determination of the African American people and their ability to design and construct a building that is both huge in scale and classically beautiful."
Built on East Gale Street in 1897, construction of Kadesh was the responsibility of Hannibal Badham Jr., a member of Edenton’s famous Badham family of African American carpenters.
Architecturally, the church is a striking example of the Victorian adaptation of the Gothic Revival style, the late Thomas Butchko wrote.
At one point, before Isabel significantly damaged the church, someone gliding through Kadesh's front doors would have been greeted by two imposing Victorian chandeliers, beautiful Tiffany stained-glass windows, gothic arches and a sanctuary large enough to hold 400.
The name “Kadesh” is unique among the entire African Methodist Episcopal Zion denomination and is drawn directly from the Hebrew Bible. Kadesh was the name of the oasis in the wilderness where the Israelites encamped during their odyssey from Egypt to Canaan.
The Israelites had recently been freed from bondage — which felt real to African-Americans living in Edenton when they formed their first congregation in 1866, a year after the Civil War ended.
“Our Kadesh Church has always been an oasis,” Dixon said. “It was one of the first places in Edenton where African Americans could safely go to school, a place of tolerance and a place of love and respect. Kadesh should inspire us all to continue to look to our community for innovative projects that can make life in Edenton better for everyone.”
Dixon said the campaign to save the church and restore it involves a "broad cross-section of the community." He sees Kadesh as a "symbol that in a divided America, people can still come together to do what is important, right, meaningful and lasting.”
While the largest source of funding the Kadesh project has received to date, the state appropriation wasn't the first.
In 2017, Kadesh received a grant of $250,000 from the National Fund for Sacred Places to put toward the church's restoration. Dixon worked alongside fellow attorney John Morehead to apply for the Sacred Places grant, which helped lead to the eventual funding from the General Assembly.
“John did so much to help with this project, including working many hours on the statement of the case and other fundraising documents,” Dixon said.
Goodwin said getting fellow legislators and others to agree to the state appropriation for Kadesh may have been the easiest ask he's ever made while a lawmaker.
“I explained it to everybody, we had legislators and research assistants curious enough to come down and look at it,” he said. “They helped come up with the figure of $2 million. The figure I had requested was less than that. So we got more than we had hoped for.”
The restoration committee's preliminary plans envision a restored Kadesh as a community, educational and cultural center to rival some of the largest gathering spaces in Chowan County.
The town of Edenton has also designated the area around the church an economic-empowerment zone. Investments are being made all over the East Gale Street neighborhood, with Kadesh at the center of it all.
Riddick can't wait for the restoration work to begin. She envisions Kadesh being returned to the way it looked when she was a girl.
“I pray I live long enough that I will see those doors open again,” she said. “I know I will.”