Ever heard of the United States Life-Saving Service?
If you haven’t then you are not alone, at least according to author of the book “Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic.”
The U.S. Life-Saving Service was active for fewer than 50 years but it’s credited with saving more than 177,000 lives before merging with the Revenue Cutter Service to form the U.S. Coast Guard in 1915.
Book author James Charlet is best known as “Keeper James” for his work, along with his wife, Linda Molloy, over the past two decades at the Chicamacomico Life-Saving Station historic site and museum in Rodanthe on Hatteras Island.
Charlet previewed his book about the role the Life-Saving Service played in saving lives during Museum of the Albemarle’s “History for Lunch” program on Wednesday.
Through his work at the station, Charlet quickly learned that the lifesaving work of the Life-Saving Service had all been but forgotten.
“Like almost everybody in the United States, I had never heard of the United States Life-Saving Service,” Charlet said. “It is very little known. I stumbled into it by being a volunteer at Chicamacomico.”
As Charlet started hearing stories about the service, he discovered what he was learning was just the “tip of the iceberg.”
“I wanted to spread the word about this little-known subject,” Charlet said of writing his book. “The United States Live-Saving Service is one of the least-known yet most inspirational aspects in all of American history.”
Built in 1874, Chicamacomico was the first Life-Saving Service station in North Carolina. Like other stations along the East Coast, the service kept an eye toward the sea looking for mariners in distress.
At its peak, the Life-Saving Service operated almost 300 stations across the country, but many of the most dramatic rescues, and a few failures, occurred along the North Carolina Outer Banks.
One of those dramatic rescues came after the British tanker Mirlo, with a crew of 51, was torpedoed by a German submarine in August 1918 seven miles off the coast from Chicamacomico during World War I.
Three different explosions rocked the Mirlo, splitting the tanker in two. Almost 7,000 tons of gas was then spilled into the sea and was set ablaze.
“A newspaper headline said, ‘Ocean catches fire,’” Charlet said. “I can’t imagine how big that was.”
Life-Saving Service Surf Boat No. 1046 was quickly launched around 4:30 p.m. but it took the five-man crew 30 minutes to get past the incoming surf.
The life-saving boat quickly found a life raft with some of the tanker’s crew, but some were still “behind the wall of flames.”
“Surf Boat 1046 begins to circle this wall of flames, and then all of a sudden there was an opening in the smoke and fire,” Charlet said.
The rescuers could see a capsized life boat. When they were able to reach it, they found six crew members underneath seeking shelter from the flames.
“I want to believe that the United States Life-Saving Service was so well known that those men knew there was somebody close around that would rescue them,” Charlet said.
The rescuers then determined that another life boat had been launched from the stern of the Mirlo. Surf Boat 1046 then rowed nine miles to the south before they found 19 more survivors.
“They take that boat under tow and go the nine miles back against the wind,” Charlet said. “By 9 p.m. that night, 41 (of 51) English sailors are alive on the sands of Hatteras Island.”
While the Life-Saving Service had many, many success rescuing mariners, Charlet said the service had at least one dramatic failure.
“They had failures and most of these were things that they had no control over,” Charlet said.
One of those failures, Charlet said, occurred in April 1912 and involved a ship called the RMS Titanic.
For decades it was reported that the first distress call from the Titanic was received at around 11:40 p.m., shortly after the cruise liner struck an iceberg.
But there is a telegram in the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras Village that has 11:25 p.m. as the time of the call, Charlet said.
“That says, ‘We are sinking, come help,”’ Charlet said.
When that message was received at the Hatteras Weather Station the operators sent it to a station in New York.
“New York chastised these guys and said, ‘You fools, everybody knows that ship is unsinkable, so quit playing around,’” Charlet said.
Hatteras also received the 11:40 p.m. distress signal from the Titanic but the operators ignored it because they had been chastised so severely after reporting the first message.
“Had those messages been received at 11:25 p.m. it is very likely that 1,500 more people would have been alive,” Charlet said. “That was a dramatic failure.”
“Shipwrecks of the Outer Banks: Dramatic Rescues and Fantastic Wrecks in the Graveyard of the Atlantic” was released a week before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. Charlet is just now beginning promoting the 264-page book.
But Charlet said he used the time during COVID restrictions to do more research on the Life-Saving Service.
“While I was waiting, I have written 27 more chapters for a sequel,” Charlet said. “It is just a fascinating subject.”