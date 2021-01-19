Hungry residents walking through the front door at Hoppin’ Johnz may need time to shake off the cold. When they sit down at their table in the heated outdoor dining area, they may have to shake off their coats.
That's because James Nye, owner of the downtown restaurant, has installed three large heaters on the exterior wall that overlooks the outdoor tables. On Friday around 4:30 p.m., the ambient temperature was about 57F. Just feet away within the fenced-off portion of Hoppin’ Johnz’s outdoor seating, the temperature was nearly 80F. That’s according to a large thermometer Nye has posted nearby.
Each heater is rated for 50,000 British thermal units and all are fed by natural gas. Nye had the heaters installed nearly a month ago and thus far they have been a boost for his business.
“Yes, it’s starting to pick up,” he said.
Nye explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic he’s been able to remain open by serving customers to-go orders, by limiting his indoor dining capacity and by seating other customers outside.
“That was going well until it got cold,” he said, of the onset of winter.
With the loss of customers willing to sit outside in the cold, Nye was facing the loss of a third of his business.
“The motive was COVID,” he said, for installing the heaters. “People just don’t want to go out at all.”
The open air was important to residents concerned about the pandemic, he said. One couple who visited recently from Chesapeake, Virginia, said they will only eat at restaurants if they can eat outside and were thrilled to find the heated dining area at Hoppin’ Johnz, Nye said.
One customer on Friday was Tina Castelow, of Elizabeth City. She was enjoying lunch outside, while overhead the glowing heaters kept her warm.
“I think it’s great,” she said, of the heated dining. “It’s going to get more people out, instead of being stuck behind a television.”
While the pandemic was his motive for installing the heaters, Nye said he is happy that he has them because he can continue to use them in the future during cooler weather.
Nye said the addition of his heated dining area, along with to-go orders and his limited indoor diners, has brought his business back to where it was pre-COVID. Nye thanked community residents for continuing to support his restaurant and other small restaurants during the pandemic.
“The community has been wonderful for their support,” he said.
Hoppin’ Johnz is located off Colonial Avenue and its outdoor dining area is located among the cobblestone of historic Pailin's Alley.