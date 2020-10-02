Even as use of the Ridley Student Center begins to tick up, Elizabeth City State University students say keeping safe — practicing social distancing and wearing a facemask — continues to be important for them.
Kelsey Waldon, an ECSU sophomore, said Thursday very few students were frequenting the student center when the semester began in August. However, that’s changed recently.
Waldon said the grill area and upstairs seating area are where most students like to hang out in the student center.
But students don’t appear to be gathering in large groups at the center.
Sophomore Taryn Moore noted that social distancing markers and reminders are in place to help students maintain a safe distance.
Moore said there also are specific limits on the number of students who can be in specific rooms and areas of the student center at a time.
In recent years one of the more active parts of the student center is a downstairs stage area, site of many student events. Those live events are not being held right now, however, because of the pandemic.
“They used to have events there but they don’t anymore,” Waldon said. “It’s all virtual,” referring to events being held online.
Walden said student center is now open only for students to use while completing their course work or when dining in the food court.
Waldon, Moore and another student were all wearing cloth face coverings as they walked down the steps at the back of the old student center. They said students are wearing masks everywhere on campus.
“It’s required,” Waldon said of mask-wearing.
ECSU spokesman Robert Kelly-Goss said the Ridley Student Center opened at the beginning of the semester to allow students access to Austin Grill and the ECSU Campus Bookstore.
“The student center continues to operate with a reduced capacity, directional and social distancing signage, as well as limited seating for dining in and communal gatherings,” said Kelly-Goss.
He noted that the university’s Office of Student Engagement and Leadership Development, which is housed in the student center, provides services to students both virtually and in-person. The latter is by appointment only.
Kelly-Goss said the campus bowling alley was closed at the beginning of the semester “and remains closed at this time to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff.”
Kelly-Goss said the campus’s Division of Student Affairs is working closely with student leaders like Student Government Association President Jimmy Chambers to develop protocols for facilities as they reopen.
“These protocols will focus on reduced hours of operation, limited capacity and social distancing, and sanitation as mandated by local, state and federal guidelines.”
As of Wednesday, 27 cases of COVID-19 have been reported on the ECSU campus, only two of which were still active. Twenty-five students have tested positive for COVID-19, but 23 have recovered from the respiratory disease. Eleven students remained in quarantine, according to ECSU.
Two staff COVID-19 cases were reported but both employees have recovered, according to the university.