Less than two months after taking over as executive director of Arts of the Albemarle, Eric Kerchner has resigned.
“Eric Kerchner offered his resignation Aug. 21 and we accepted,” said Blair Jackson, president of AoA’s board of directors this week. “We had different visions for The Center. He has moved on and so have we. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
In his place, Elizabeth City native Lauren Luther has been named the regional arts group’s interim executive director.
“Lauren comes to us highly qualified with a BA (bachelor of arts) in arts administration from Elon (University),” Jackson said. “She was an original member of The Center Players and shares our vision for the future of the arts at AoA. She is a great fit.”
AoA officials announced Kerchner’s hiring in June and he officially began work as executive director on July 1.
Kerchner was hired to replace longtime executive director Laurie Edwards, who left AoA in January. Former AoA board president Sally Bruderle served as interim director till Kerchner took over.
The Center Players is Arts of the Albemarle’s youth theater group. Luther said last week that there are no Center Players performances scheduled for this fall.
“We are working diligently to create opportunities for youth theater as soon as possible,” she said. “We do have a Center Player alumni, Trevor Pharr, returning with his UNC-Chapel Hill a capella group to perform on Saturday, Sept. 17.”