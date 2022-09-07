Dynamic Duo

Arts of the Albemarle introduced Eric Kerchner (right) Thursday evening as its new executive director. Kerchner, who will begin his new post July 1, is shown with Seoun Som, AoA’s gallery manager.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

Less than two months after taking over as executive director of Arts of the Albemarle, Eric Kerchner has resigned.

“Eric Kerchner offered his resignation Aug. 21 and we accepted,” said Blair Jackson, president of AoA’s board of directors this week. “We had different visions for The Center. He has moved on and so have we. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”