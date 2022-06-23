An experienced community arts professional has been hired as the new executive director of Arts of the Albemarle.
Eric Kerchner will take the reins at AoA July 1, according to a press release from the nonprofit’s board of directors.
Kerchner will take over the arts group’s leadership role from board President Sally Bruderle, who has served as interim executive director since the departure of Laurie Edwards in January.
“I’m so pleased that Eric will be joining the Arts of the Albemarle team,’’ Bruderle said. “With his extensive background managing arts venues and experience in event planning, marketing and fundraising, he can fulfill AoA’s mission and lead us into the future with exciting performing arts programming.”
Bruderle said Kerchner will work closely with AoA Gallery Manager Seoun Som, who will continue to manage the arts group’s visual arts program.
“I am honored to be chosen for this great position,” Kerchner said in a statement released by the organization. “There is such a great history (at AoA), and I hope to add my own chapter to it. I look forward to working with the board to build on the already existing foundation, and to bring the most engaging arts events to Elizabeth City.”
Currently living in Sunset, South Carolina, Kerchner began and spent most of his working life in North Carolina. After earning a degree in theater from Wake Forest University, he became artistic director of The Collective Theatre Company in Winston-Salem.
He also has worked as executive director of the Tryon Fine Arts Center and The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem. He has directed the department of cultural affairs at Broward College and Macomb Community College and recently directed the Preston Arts Center at Henderson Community College.
Kerchner holds a master’s degree in arts administration from the City University of London and completed the program at Duke University’s Center for Non-Profit Leadership.
AoA received nearly two dozen applications for the executive director position and Kerchner was selected from a pool of eight finalists.
“We were pleased to have so many well-qualified candidates for this position,’’ said Mark Maland, who chaired AoA’s search committee. “It speaks well for AoA’s status in the arts community.’’
Blair Jackson, AoA’s incoming president, said she is excited to have Kerchner coming on board.
“He comes to us with a tremendous amount of experience in fundraising and managerial and performing arts,” Jackson said. “He’s excited about getting immersed in the community.”