KNOTTS ISLAND — Currituck emergency officials are hailing the actions of a Knotts Island teenager who singlehandedly rescued five people by pulling their swamped boat safely to shore.
According to a press release, Currituck County Fire-Emergency Medical Services’ Station 8 on Knotts Island received a report of a boat in distress on Currituck Sound May 9 at 8:50 p.m.
Officials at the Currituck 911 Communications Center were advised that the boat had been swamped by waves and the five people aboard were attempting to make it to shore. At the time, there were reports of whitecaps on the waves and winds were blowing from the south at 15 to 20 knots.
Despite the “dangerous and deteriorating conditions and without regard for her own safety,” Fire-EMS officials said Keylen Hodges, a Knotts Island teenager, entered the water and made her way to the swamped boat. They were not immediately certain Thursday how Hodges learned the vessel was in distress.
After arriving at the boat and determining no one aboard was hurt, Hodges took control of the vessel, grabbing the boat’s bowline. She then pulled the boat to the safety of a dock in front of her home. The five people aboard the vessel were able to safely exit to land, county officials said.
Lt. Richard Fedorowicz of Currituck Fire-EMS said Hodges had pulled the boat to an area just north of the docks for the Knotts Island ferry by the time he arrived. He said she was in water shallow enough for her to stand and it be up to her waist.
Fedorowicz estimated it took Hodges about 5 minutes to free the boat and pull it to shore. Asked if Hodges appeared out of breath when Fire-EMS officials arrived, he said she didn’t appear to be.
“She’s a teenager. They’ve got a lot of gas in the tank,” he said.
For her “bravery beyond the call of duty,” Currituck Fire-EMS Chief Ralph Melton and Deputy Chief Richard Lane plan to present Hodges with a certificate of appreciation. Officials said that presentation could happen on Knotts Island on Monday.