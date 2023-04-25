Socksquatch (left) and Bingo (right) the mascots for the Burlington Sock Puppets, a summer collegiate baseball team in the Appalachian League, found new fans like 6-year-old Jacob Miller, right, during the Week of the Young Child Children's Festival at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center in Hertford on Saturday.
Perquimans County Sheriff's Deputy Faran Sawyer tries to block the sun's glare as her 3-year-old son, Channing, tackles the challenge of matching oversize plastic rings at the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children's Festival at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center in Hertford on Saturday.
Hands-on activities are one of Tesla Dancy's favorite things, so the 4-year-old couldn’t resist assembling a line of cars at the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children's Festival at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center on Saturday. Tesla's mom, Amber Dancy, looks on.
Bentley Destiny, 5, matches photo cards as Tammy Cauley watches in front of the East Carolina University wellness van at the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children's Festival at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center in Hertford on Saturday.
HERTFORD — A siren-squalling firetruck, a small kiddie train and a petting farm were among the attractions at the 15th annual Week of the Young Child Children's Festival on Saturday.
The annual event is coordinated by Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership, a 25-year-old agency that works with parents and organizations to enhance early childhood development and school readiness.
Sarah Williams, program coordinator for Chowan/Perquimans Smart Start Partnership, said nearly 700 parents and children attended the four-hour event at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center in Hertford, roughly 200 more than last year.
Toddlers and kids roamed from one vendor station to the other during the event, arranging a line of trains, flipping photo cards, and climbing the stairs to a raised U.S. Coast Guard boat, trying their hand at the steering wheel.
A popular attraction was the Parks Railroad Express operated by the Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club. According to Mark Noneman and fellow Optimist Club member Frank White Jr., the kiddie train has been a festival favorite over the years.
“We carried eight to 10 kids at a time. We probably made about 10 trips around the walking trail and around the woods here," Noneman said. "Luckily, Mother Nature cooperated and let us get it all in today."
Manuela Estecoc, an Edenton resident, brought her two daughters, Luna, 2, and Rymilliya, 10, to the children’s festival. Both Luna and Rymilliya enjoyed making photographs aboard the fire truck, digging for seashells and hand painting.
Esteco said she was glad the event was held at the Perquimans Recreation Center because her family had never visited it before. She said her family tries to visit as many area parks as possible.
“We like rollerblading. We can bring the bikes here so we will return," Esteco said. "We walked the pier today, we went to the (event) station tables and learned about child care, health care, and all the things that have to do with safety in the home."
Amber Dancy said her daughter, Tesla, is scheduled to begin kindergarten in August. Dancy said she and Tesla often visit the park so Tesla can play with other children. Dancy said her daughter loves the park's playground, the pier, and the skateboard ramps. They in fact made two trips to the park earlier in the week.
“She ran off some energy today but she liked the water activities," Dancy said. "There were goats, chickens, bunny rabbits, a cow and pony with a rainbow-colored tail at the petting zoo."
Faran Sawyer, a Perquimans County sheriff's deputy, was another parent who had attended the Children's Festival before. She said she enjoyed watching as 3-year-old son, Channing, matched color rings and explored as many event stations as possible.
“I attend this event every year and I love doing it,” Sawyer said.
Williams said she was pleased to see so many agencies return for the event. Among them were the Children’s Developmental Services Agency, Food Bank of the Albemarle, Head Start and the Chowan County Safe Kids Coalition. Williams noted the new festival participants included the Edenton Steamers, Mr. Jingles Balloon Animals, Ever After Entertainment Princesses, and the Triple C Farm Party.
“I feel that the Sock Puppets were a big hit, and I really thank them for traveling all the way from Burlington," Williams said. "Glad to see all of our participating organizations and vendors (as well)."
The Children's Festival is part of the Smart Start Partnership's celebration of national Week of the Young Child. It's typically held on the third Saturday in April, Williams said.