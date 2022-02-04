A new downtown business hopes customers will stop by and throw an axe or two, or even several at the walls inside.
Kin’ Folk Axe celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at its 206 N. Poindexter Street location during the February First Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The business also operates Kin’ Folk Mobile Axe Throwing, which brings to customers its axes and wooden targets twice the size of dart boards.
Axe throwing traces its roots to competitions among loggers and has evolved into a popular competitive sport, as well as urban entertainment venues for amateurs. Inside Kin’ Folk Axe on Thursday, all seven TVs featured axe throwing competitions. ESPN broadcasts the annual World Axe Throwing Championship, and there are international competitive leagues, such as the World Axe Throwing League, which boasts nearly 340 affiliates in countries from China to Russia.
Kin’ Folk Axe owners Saysha Wood and her soon-to-be mother-in-law Donna Stahel say guests don’t need to be at competition level to come inside and have a good time. In fact, they suggest that customers who aren’t even interested in throwing axes at least visit and see what the sport is all about.
“Even if you’re not going to throw, we want you to come in,” Wood said.
Kin’ Folk Axe provides customers 14-inch axes that weigh a little more than a pound, Wood said. There are 12 throwing lanes — two each per throwing section — and each section is divided by metal fencing. The wooden targets are mounted on the wall of each throwing lane and include include five rings and a bullseye. The first ring is worth one point, the second, two points, and so on up to the fourth ring. Hitting the bullseye rewards 6 points. In the upper left and right corners of the target are two small blue dots known as kill shots, which are worth 8 points each.
“There is a technique to it,” Sahel said, of proper throwing style.
Wood said she thinks the sport is popular among women. That’s because 78% of her business’s followers on Facebook are women, she said.
Jimmy Satterfield, Sahel’s son who works at Kin’ Folk Axe, demonstrated throwing an axe and explained the rules.
According to the World Axe Throwing League, the person throwing must be at least 12 feet from the target, he said. Kin’ Folk Axe has each throwing section lined with a thick rubber mat that extends about an inch beyond 12 feet. The mats serve two purposes: To indicate the foul line and to absorb the impact of an axe that bounces off the target and falls to the floor below.
Satterfield pointed to a three-foot lane between the foul line and a yellow line that runs the distance of all the lanes. That lane indicates the thrower’s lane, of which only the person throwing at the time is allowed to be within. Another two feet back from the yellow line is a red line, which denotes the spot where all non-throwing participants and observers must remain behind while throwing is in progress. That area is also marked by tall tables for participants to use to keep track of their scorecards and to place their drinks and snacks on.
Guests are provided scorecards to keep up with each other’s points. Wood said it’s up to the players to decide how many throws each player will take during a turn and to decide other related rules.
On Thursday, residents walking on Poindexter Street stopped on the sidewalk and expressed their curiosity in the new business.
“That happens all day long,” Sahel said, laughing.
The staff gets excited when that occurs because chances are the curious residents will return soon for a visit, she said.
While Kin’ Folk Axe does serve wine and beer, Wood made it clear that the business was not a bar or a nightclub.
“It’s a family-centered place” that’s welcome to all ages, she said.
Kin’ Folk Axe requires that children be at least 10 years old to throw and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult or guardian, who must also sign a waiver for the child, Sahel said.
Sodas and light snacks are also available, and customers can order from Big Boss Burritos, which is nearby on Poindexter Street and delivers. Customers also can bring in their own meals if they like, and menus from other surrounding restaurants are available for customers to order out.
Kin’ Folk Axe charges $22 per person per hour, which means a customer can throw as many times as they like in that time. There is a group rate of $32 per person for groups of 17 or more, but the allowed time is increased to two hours.
The company does take reservations for groups and will hosts birthday parties.
Kin’ Folk Axe is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, but open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
Residents may have seen the Kin’ Folk Mobile Axe Throwing float in last year’s Elizabeth City Christmas Parade. The float featured someone dressed as the Grinch demonstrating axe throwing. The mobile company has been around at least a year and will travel to different organization’s venues to provide entertainment.
The Poindexter location held a soft opening two weeks ago and response from customers was great, Wood said.