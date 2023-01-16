More than 150 people braved chilly and windy weather Monday to celebrate the “Dreamer’s Vision” of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the K.E. White Center.

The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day program included remarks from several speakers and was followed by a march to Roebuck Stadium for a rally and lunch. The event was sponsored by the Pasquotank National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Real Vikings Vote, Black Voters Matter and other community partners.