A former city councilor who has served three previous stints on the council plans to run for a fourth.
Rickey King announced today he will seek a Third Ward seat in the March 8 municipal election, saying “things need to be done here in the city.”
King, who last served as a city councilor in 2019, listed improving the city’s infrastructure, the continued revitalization of downtown, public safety, attracting jobs to the city, ending division on City Council and building a homeless shelter as some of the top issues facing the city.
A retired decorated police sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department, King served single two-year terms as a Third Ward councilor from 2003-2005 and 2007-2009. After being elected to a Third Ward seat again in 2013, he went on serve three consecutive terms before losing his bid for a fourth term in the 2019 election. King served as council's mayor pro tem his last two years on council.
King came in third in the 2019 3rd Ward race, finishing behind Councilor Kem Spence and Michael Brooks, at the time a former councilor. Spence said Wednesday that he will seek re-election in the March 8 election while Brooks could not be reached for comment.
Former city Human Resources Director Katherine Felton announced Tuesday that she will also run for one of the two Third Ward seats.
Filing begins Dec. 6.