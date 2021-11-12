A former city councilor who has served three previous stints on the council plans to run for a fourth.
Rickey King announced Friday he will seek a Third Ward seat in the March 8 municipal election, saying “things need to be done here in the city.”
King, who last served as a city councilor in 2019, listed improving the city’s infrastructure, the continued revitalization of downtown, public safety, attracting jobs to the city, ending division on City Council and building a homeless shelter as some of the top issues facing the city.
A retired decorated police sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department, King served single two-year terms as a Third Ward councilor from 2003-2005 and 2007-2009. After being elected to a Third Ward seat again in 2013, he went on serve three consecutive terms before losing his bid for a fourth term in the 2019 election. King served as council’s mayor pro tem his last two years on council.
King came in third in the 2019 3rd Ward race, finishing behind Councilor Kem Spence and Michael Brooks, at the time a former councilor. Spence said Wednesday that he will seek re-election in the March 8 election while Brooks could not be reached for comment.
Former city Human Resources Director Katherine Felton announced Tuesday that she will also run for one of the two Third Ward seats.
Filing begins Dec. 6.
King said improving infrastructure is key to the city’s future growth and that improving the city’s sewer capacity is a priority. King said if wastewater capacity isn’t increased then development will come to a halt. He also said the city needs to use the $5.2 million in COVID-19 money allocated to it to start improvements.
“Our infrastructure is old and you can’t bring businesses here with an old infrastructure,” King said. “We have to make sure our infrastructure is there to support businesses.”
City Council has debated providing a homeless shelter in the city for years and King said it is now time for action.
Council earlier this year directed city staff to locate a suitable site for the shelter, capping the cost at $150,000. Several possible sites were discussed by council but the effort appears to have come to a halt.
“That is something council has been working on for the past six years,” King said. “It hasn’t been done yet. We need to come together and find a way to have a homeless shelter.”
King said there are too many people “walking the street all day” with everything they own.
“We are the City of Hospitality and we can do better than that,” King said.
King hopes the next council will have a say in hiring a replacement for former Elizabeth City Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe, who also was the city’s police chief. Buffaloe left the city Oct. 31 to become the secretary of the N.C. Department of Public Safety; Capt. Larry James was named the department’s interim chief of police.
The next police chief will be hired by the next city manager and that hire is not expected until February at the earliest.
“I would want to see if he (next chief) will be able to deal with the manpower that he has,” King said. “I would want to see if that person understands 21st century community policing, which is more than just knocking on doors and shaking hands.’’
King thought City Council was working well together when he left in 2019 but that divisions have resurfaced the past two years. He said that is hurting the city’s image and it needs to end.
“We can’t be divided,” King said. “We have to do what is best for Elizabeth City and we need to work as one to achieve that objective. You can’t harp over the last vote that you had.’’