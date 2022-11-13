Bob Kirby New Mug

Kirby

In kicking off the new term for the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners’ Board of Directors, Chowan County Commissioner Bob Kirby attended the first board convening under the association’s 106th president, Washington County Commissioner Tracey Johnson.

The first meeting of the new board term included a swearing in of Commissioner Kirby and fellow members, among other association business.


