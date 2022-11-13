...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM
EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
In kicking off the new term for the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners’ Board of Directors, Chowan County Commissioner Bob Kirby attended the first board convening under the association’s 106th president, Washington County Commissioner Tracey Johnson.
The first meeting of the new board term included a swearing in of Commissioner Kirby and fellow members, among other association business.
Commissioner Kirby serves as the District 1 Director on the Board. District 1 is one of eighteen (18) statewide districts, and includes the counties of Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.
During the meeting, board members advanced the proposed NCACC legislative agenda as part of the Association’s member-driven policy setting process.
The board reviewed recommended goal proposals from the Legislative Goals Committee and discussed, revised, and approved proposed state and federal goals, core values and guiding principles statements.
All goal proposals approved by the board receive a two-thirds majority vote, reflecting a unified, statewide set of advocacy priority proposals. The board gave final approval to the package of goal proposals, association core values, and guiding principles that will be voted on by the full membership at the Legislative Goals Conference in November.
In addition, President Johnson presided over the inaugural meeting of the Connecting Counties Task Force, appointed by the president as part of her presidential initiative on broadband access.
“I am thrilled to begin working with my Connecting Counties task force members to expand broadband connectivity throughout North Carolina. We are passionate about understanding the on-the-ground impacts of disconnection in counties and have a goal of helping counties work with partners on broadband expansion projects,” said Johnson.
Task force members explored the complexities and opportunities in expanding broadband to unserved and underserved communities in North Carolina.
The task force, co-chaired by Cabarrus County Board Chair Steve Morris and Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson, was given a briefing from experts at the N.C. Department of Information Technology.
The board also welcomed guest Maurice Smith, CEO of the Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU). In recognition of Smith’s retirement, the board presented him with a resolution of appreciation for his leadership in the CEO role, as well as his commitment to the important partnership between the NCACC and the credit union.