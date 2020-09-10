Republican Donald Kim Kirkland said his concern for the future of small businesses in the 5th House District was a main reason he decided to challenge Democratic Rep. Howard Hunter in the Nov. 3 general election.
Hunter, by contrast, contends that the policies he and fellow Democrats support will do the most to boost economic development in the region.
With absentee balloting for the election already underway, 5th District voters are getting their chance to decide which of the candidates will represent Pasquotank, Gates and Hertford counties in the Legislature for the next two years.
Hunter, who lives in Ahoskie, fended off a challenge from Pasquo-tank County resident Keith Rivers in the Democratic primary in March to win his slot on the November ballot. Kirkland, who also lives in Ahoskie, was unopposed in the Republican primary.
Hunter, first elected to the House in 2014, said he believes fellow Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper has done a good job handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unlike a lot of our southern counterparts and under immense political pressures, Gov. Cooper has managed this pandemic in a balanced, well thought out manner making the health and welfare of the citizens a priority —paying very close attention to the metrics then making adjustments when warranted and safe to do so,” Hunter said.
Hunter said the Legislature has allocated approximately $3.5 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, funding “in a fiscally sound and responsible manner.” He said lawmakers have provided “critical funding to both the public and private sectors as well as to families impacted by job closures.”
Hunter said he hopes if the pandemic continues into 2021, he hopes Congress and the president will “look to appropriate additional dollars to assist businesses and families — to get the economy back on track.”
For his part, Kirkland believes the lack of a state budget hampered the state’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Before the COVID even started, both houses of the General Assembly passed a budget but then the governor vetoed it,” Kirkland said. “My opponent, Howard Hunter, voted for the budget but then would not vote to override the veto.”
Kirkland was referring to Cooper’s veto in June 2019 of the $24 billion budget lawmakers passed.
Kirkland further described Cooper’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic “deplorable.”
“He has destroyed our small businesses in the state, especially in District 5, and he has been backed up by Howard Hunter,” Kirkland said.
Unemployment benefits were not properly set up or properly run, he added.
“His whole handling of the COVID from top to bottom has been deplorable,” Kirkland said, referring to Cooper.
Kirkland said he does not minimize the danger posed by the virus.
“I have people close to me who have had COVID-19,” he said.
But the economic impact of the shutdown has been devastating, Kirkland said.
“He should never have shut the state down,” Kirkland said.
He was referring to the series of executive orders Cooper started issuing in March, including his “Stay At Home” order on March 27, that closed businesses not considered “essential.”
The governor also should have gotten the consent of the Council of State before issuing executive orders, Kirkland said.
Preparation for unemployment benefits and distribution of personal protective equipment should have begun sooner, he said.
“They should have had all this stuff in place,” Kirkland said.
Kirkland, who is retired from trucking and construction and served in the military, said he opposes Medicaid expansion, believing the state can’t afford it long term.
“We don’t have the money,” Kirkland said. “We just don’t have the money for it.”
Hunter, a funeral home owner, supports expanding Medicaid to help low-income workers who earn too much to qualify for the federal program obtain medical insurance.
“I am very much in favor of Medicaid expansion,” Hunter said. “Over 500,000 North Carolinians fall in the Medicaid gap, which means they don’t qualify for Medicaid but they can’t afford to purchase other health insurance.”
Hunter said that leaves those state residents “stuck making incredibly difficult decisions” about their own health and that of their family.
“Hard choices like refusing to go to the doctor when you’re sick, choosing between paying for life-saving medications or your bills, and dipping into your retirement savings to cover the cost of expensive medical treatment,” he said.
Hunter said helping those residents qualify for Medicaid can happen with 87 votes in the General Assembly.
“At the last count, just 87 members of the North Carolina General Assembly — 61 in the House and 26 in the Senate — have to press the button that casts their vote to expand Medicaid,” he said. “We Democrats have been ready to act.”
Hunter said expanding Medicaid would create new jobs as well as an estimated $4 billion in economic impact annually.
“It will help fight the opioid crisis, strengthen rural economies, and keep the doors on rural hospitals open,” Hunter said.
Hunter said he does not believe President Donald Trump has been good for North Carolina.
“In and of itself, his mixed messages during this pandemic have been detrimental to public health and safety,” Hunter said.
Kirkland said he believes Trump’s presidency has been good for the state. He said Trump has brought American pride back to the state and country, and strengthened the economy.
“His policies have been excellent for our state,” Kirkland said.
Both candidates acknowledged that the impact of COVID on the state budget complicates the issue of education funding in the near future.
“With that said, we can ill afford to lose ground on the strides we’ve made in educational spending, as well as the focus on increased teacher pay,” Hunter said. “Education should continue to be a main focus in the upcoming long session.”
Kirkland said he supports the state’s Opportunity Scholarships and other school choice initiatives, in part because he believes “our public schools have gotten to the point where they are indoctrinating our kids instead of educating our kids.”
Hunter said his priorities for the 5th District include water and sewer infrastructure funding, broadband expansion in rural areas, and education spending to strengthen K-12 public schools and community colleges.
Kirkland cited as priorities support for small businesses, first responders and police.
“We’ve got to stop this ‘de-fund the police’ mess that is going on,” Kirkland said.
Another issue affecting the district is addiction, Kirkland said. He noted he lost his own son to addiction and had to make the heartbreaking decision to terminate life support in August 2018.