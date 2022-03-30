Both Republican candidates seeking their party’s nomination for District 5 state House seat say the district would be better served in the hands of a Republican since the General Assembly is led by the GOP.
Donald Kirkland and Bill Ward will face off in the May 17 GOP primary with the winner facing incumbent Democratic state Rep. Howard Hunter, of Hertford, in November. Hunter is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
The newly drawn 5th District includes Pasquotank, Camden, Gates and Hertford counties.
Kirkland, of Hertford, is making a second run for the District 5 seat after losing to Hunter in 2020 57 percent to 43 percent, a margin of 4,747 votes.
The district in 2020 included only Pasquotank, Gates and Hertford counties. Camden was added during the redistricting process completed by lawmakers earlier this year.
The addition of GOP-leaning Camden makes the district more competitive as state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, defeated his Democratic challenger in the county by 2,688 votes in 2020.
Ward, of Pasquotank, said the district needs more “economic engines” in order to provide more jobs and opportunity, something he said would be a priority if elected.
One of those priorities is getting money for future Interstate 87, Ward said.
“We need to work on getting I-87 completed, starting in Virginia instead of starting in Raleigh,” Ward said. “That will open up our area and we will be better able to attract industry and good-paying jobs to our area.”
Kirkland said the district has not received its fair share of state money for infrastructure needs and education. If elected, he vows to change that.
“We have been a poor district — Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank being Tier 1 — ever since the Democrats have controlled it,” Kirkland said. “It has never got any better. It won’t get any better until (the district’s representation) changes. My goal has always been to flip this district so we can make it a better place for our kids and grandkids.”
Kirkland said economic issues, including cutting taxes, would be one priority in Raleigh so citizens and future generations don’t have to “live pay check to pay check.”
“I want a bright future for not just the kids that are 18- to 25-year old, but also for our grandkids, like my 4-year-old grandson who is sitting right here next to me,” Kirkland said during an interview. “What kind of future is he going to have? Is he going to have a tax burden so high that he can’t afford to live?”
Ward also said citizens need tax relief and is open to using future budget surpluses to cut taxes.
“From what I understand, the Legislature is looking at another tax cut and I think I can work with legislators if surpluses are available to accomplish that,” Ward said. “Absolutely, I would support that moving forward.”
Ward, a retired lieutenant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, said adequately funding law enforcement and other first responders is critical.
“As we see our area grow, all of our emergency services have to be looked at to make sure they are provided with the right resources,” Ward said. “As a legislator, I would work with county boards to make sure those resources are available to provide those services.’’
Battling a rise in crime and the opioid addiction are two issues that also concern Kirkland, who is retired and a veteran. Kirkland’s son died in 2018 from a drug overdose when he was 18.
“All the same issues from the first race all still apply today,” Kirkland said. “They actually have gotten worse.”
Kirkland said he supports banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools.
No public K-12 schools in North Carolina teach the theory, which is taught in law schools and examines the ways in which racism operates in U.S. laws and society. But the Republican-led Legislature passed a bill last year that would have prohibited the theory’s teaching in public schools. Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, later vetoed the bill.
“I stand with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in trying to keep this out of our school systems,” Kirkland said, referring to North Carolina’s lieutenant governor who also has spoken out against the theory.
Ward also agrees that CRT and discussions about gender identity don’t belong in local classrooms and that the “battle” to accomplish that needs to continue.
“That is something we all need to take a look at,” Ward said.
Kirkland said the addition of Camden makes the 5th District race winnable for Republicans. He noted that he was the first Republican House candidate to carry Gates, winning the county by around 400 votes, and that he nearly won Pasquotank.
“Camden County has now balanced out the district and it gives us (Republicans) a chance to take this district for the first time in decades,” Kirkland said. “Camden is a solid Republican county. I have been running hard to do it (flip the district).”
Ward noted that his local ties to heavily Republican Camden and Republican-trending Pasquotank makes him the best candidate to win in November. Ward ran unsuccessfully for Pasquotank sheriff in the 2018 GOP primary and finished second in a three-way race for county commissioner in 2020.
“This year is going to be one of the better opportunities that we have to flip the seat,” Ward said of the 5th District. “I am cautiously optimistic headed into the primary that we have the best chance to do that.”