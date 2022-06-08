The town of Kitty Hawk is apparently among the entities interested in purchasing the former urgent care property that Pasquotank County owns in Dare County.
Pasquotank has received at least two offers and may get a third for the six-acre parcel and 32,000-square-foot building the county has listed for sale for $7.5 million at 5200 Croatan Highway.
One offer is from a Charlotte-based developer and the second is from a broker with a real estate firm on the Outer Banks.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett also told county commissioners Monday night that the town of Kitty Hawk may also be interested in the property for a “public safety center.”
Kitty Hawk is looking to build a new police station that would also include a Dare emergency medical services and fire substation. The substation portion would be paid for by Dare County.
Pasquotank has owned the property since 2000 and leased it to Sentara Healthcare until 2017. The Norfolk, Virginia-based healthcare system operated an urgent care facility and other medical offices at the site before closing them in 2017.
The sale is the result of the lease buyout agreement the county and Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare announced in 2020. That agreement paved the way for Sentara to build a new hospital in Elizabeth City.
DPJ Residential Acquisitions of Charlotte has submitted a letter of intent to pay $4.5 million for the property. The offer would be contingent on the town of Kitty Hawk rezoning the property to allow a minimum of 210 apartments.
The property is currently zoned as a Medical Emergency and Governmental Services District which Hammett said is very restrictive. Kitty Hawk Planning Director Rob Testerman said Monday that the town has not received any rezoning requests for the property.
DPJ Residential and another developer built an apartment complex in Wilmington along the downtown riverfront that they sold for $97.5 million last year. DPJ has also developed numerous other large-scale apartment complexes across the state.
The second offer is for $2.5 million and is from broker David Weybright of Coastal Outer Banks Realty. It comes with no contingencies.
“Weybright acknowledges that the offer is lower than the existing offer,” Hammett said. “However, he requested that the board consider the value of the offer in terms of a quick and certain closing.”
Commissioners agreed to ask DPJ to send the county a formal offer for the property and a 5% deposit. Once that it is received the upset bid process would begin. That would allow DPJ to provide a timeline for its due diligence on the property that also would include a timeframe for getting the property rezoned.
“We would come back in two weeks and be able to explain the terms to the board,” said County Attorney Mike Cox. “What kind of due diligence are they looking for? Are they looking for 90 days, 60 days to seek rezoning? We want to get that (formal) letter before we bring it back before the board.”
“Hopefully by June 20 we will have a much better idea where we stand with this,” Hammett added.
If Kitty Hawk does submit a higher bid, the sale would not have to go through the upset bid process.
“If it is another government entity then it is not required you go through the upset bid process,” Hammett said.
The county also listed a smaller and undeveloped nearby parcel to the former Sentara building on Putter Lane in Kitty Hawk last year for $250,000. After going through the upset-bid process the county eventually sold the property for almost $340,000.