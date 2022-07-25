The town of Kitty Hawk has upped its offer to buy a piece of property in Dare County owned by Pasquotank County by $1.3 million.
The town presented Pasquotank with a $4 million cash offer Friday for the 6-acre parcel and 32,000-square-foot building at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said Monday that the county has received the offer and that commissioners will discuss the matter at their meeting on Monday.
“We just received that offer and I haven’t had a chance to talk with commissioners yet,” Hammett said.
Kitty Hawk made an $2.7 million offer in June but was outbid at the time by Charlotte Developer DPJ Residential Acquisitions, who offered $4.5 million. DPJ wants to build at least 210 apartment units, which would need rezoning approval from Kitty Hawk.
But DPJ recently dropped that offer by $1 million after an engineer it hired discovered that a private wastewater facility must be built on the property to service the more than 200 proposed apartments. The cost of building the wastewater facility is estimated at around $1.5 million.
That prompted Pasquotank commissioners earlier this month to put the sale on hold while agreeing to have a new appraisal of the property completed. Pasquotank first put the property on the market for $7.5 million in February 2021.
The property has a tax value of $5,164,600. The building constructed in 1991 is a former Sentara Healthcare medical office and has a tax value of $1,658,100. The 6 acres of land has a tax value of $3,420,000. A miscellaneous tax value of $85,500 is also listed.
If it purchases the property, Kitty Hawk would turn part of the existing building into a public safety building for the town’s police department. An emergency medical services substation is also planned at the site.
The town’s police department is currently located in the old post office building on Kitty Hawk Road but that site is prone to soundside flooding and heavy rain events.
In a press release Friday, Kitty Hawk said its Town Council held a special meeting July 21 to discuss a new offer for the property, naming Mayor Craig Garriss, Councilor David Hines and Town Attorney Casey Varnell to negotiate with Pasquotank.
The release from the town states that Hines is a local realtor and building contractor in Dare County who has “experience in the real estate industry making him a good fit to represent the Town Council.”
Kitty Hawk officials presented the new offer to Hammett and County Attorney Mike Cox on Friday.
In the town’s press release, Hines said Kitty Hawk presented Pasquotank with a cash offer of $4 million and requesting a closing date within 60 days.
Hines said Kitty Hawk made the new offer after construction costs for a new police department headquarters came in significantly over budget and the town temporarily halted the project. The town was originally planning to build a new police station on U.S. Highway 158 near Bennett Street.
“The initial estimate for a new police department was $6 million,” Hines said. “The town feels that by purchasing this (Pasquotank-owned) building and repurposing it to a Public Safety facility would be a cost savings to the taxpayers of Kitty Hawk.”
Hines also stated that the sale would benefit Pasquotank residents as well.
“Surrounding counties in northeastern North Carolina, including Pasquotank County, that have residents visiting the local beaches and area will benefit from a higher level of emergency response services,” Hines said. “The offer is more representative of the property’s value under the existing zoning and will hopefully help Pasquotank accelerate some of their own public safety projects.”
If Pasquotank accepts the Kitty Hawk offer the deal would not be subject to the upset bid process since it involves two government entities.
“It makes the sale easier,” Hammett said.
The county has also received a $3.75 million bid from Resource Building Corp. of Virginia Beach. Hammett said the offer from DPJ still stands at $3.5 million.
Pasquotank has owned the property since 2000 and leased it to Sentara Healthcare until 2017. The Norfolk, Virginia-based healthcare system operated an urgent care facility and other medical offices at the site before closing them in 2017.
The sale is the result of the lease buyout agreement the county and Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare announced in 2020. That agreement paved the way for Sentara to build a new hospital in Elizabeth City.