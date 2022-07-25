Pasquotank to sell property

The town of Kitty Hawk has raised its offer for Pasquotank County’s 6-acre tract at 5200 Croatan Highway, Kitty Hawk, to $4 million. The town wants to use the site for a public safety building.

The town of Kitty Hawk has upped its offer to buy a piece of property in Dare County owned by Pasquotank County by $1.3 million.

The town presented Pasquotank with a $4 million cash offer Friday for the 6-acre parcel and 32,000-square-foot building at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk.