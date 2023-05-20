Congratulating the Graduate

J.P. Knapp Early College graduate Alannah Leyna Sanders is congratulated by Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz Friday evening during the school's Commencement Ceremony in the Performing Arts Center at COA-Elizabeth City.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

J.P. Knapp Early College High School awarded diplomas to 65 graduates Friday evening — the vast majority of whom also earned associate degrees, technical trade diplomas or certificates from College of The Albemarle.

Currituck County Schools Communications and Outreach Director Chistina Bowyer, former dean of students at Knapp, gave the keynote address at Friday's ceremony. Her speech, which contained many movie and theater references and metaphors, drew on her experiences working as a movie theater employee and manager in her teens and early 20s.