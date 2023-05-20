J.P. Knapp Early College graduate Alannah Leyna Sanders is congratulated by Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz Friday evening during the school's Commencement Ceremony in the Performing Arts Center at COA-Elizabeth City.
J.P. Knapp Early College High School awarded diplomas to 65 graduates Friday evening — the vast majority of whom also earned associate degrees, technical trade diplomas or certificates from College of The Albemarle.
Currituck County Schools Communications and Outreach Director Chistina Bowyer, former dean of students at Knapp, gave the keynote address at Friday's ceremony. Her speech, which contained many movie and theater references and metaphors, drew on her experiences working as a movie theater employee and manager in her teens and early 20s.
"In life there is no preview," Bowyer said.
She underscored cinema-themed lessons for graduates:
• A big budget doesn't necessarily translate to a great film.
• When you make mistakes, retreat to the editing room. Don't be afraid to leave some things on the cutting room floor and move on.
• You are the writer, editor, director and producer of your own movie, so make your choices wisely.
• Avoid shortcuts.
• "Mindset matters in everything."
• Movies that don't win awards or draw accolades are sometimes the ones people remember forever.
In her address, Class of 2023 Valedictorian Emma Solley reminded fellow graduates that they had faced many challenges, including extended periods of remote learning and having to adjust to taking college courses.
"We are just starting our journey," Solley said.
She told graduates they can write any story they want as they move forward with their lives.
Co-salutatorian Jordan Tadlock thanked everyone who had supported the graduates and helped them to reach Friday's milestone.
"Challenges were the norm," Tadlock said.
But he reminded graduates that teachers, counselors and mentors had always been there to help them through those challenges.
Co-salutatorian Madison Raney reminded graduates that with the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges the class went through, theirs had not been a traditional high school experience.
Raney said the Class of 2023 will have great memories, including support from parents and inspiration from friends.
"Every single one of you matters and is important," Raney said.
Graduate Zander Eads will be joining the U.S. Navy and plans to become a sonar technician for submarines.
Eads noted in an interview before the ceremony that he will be completing a diploma this summer in computer-assisted machining at COA.
Knapp was a good choice for him, he said, because it allowed him to focus on what interested him.
Eads said he has especially enjoyed his machining courses and "being able to program a machine and tell it what to do."
Cailey Ramos will be going to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro to major in biology, and plans to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.
"Both of my sisters went to J.P. Knapp Early College, so I just knew that it was a good opportunity for me," she said. "I have really learned a lot, especially from my science professors."
Knapp Principal Christian Lowe congratulated the class on earning 43 associate degrees, five diplomas and five certificates from COA.
"Life is pretty simple when you take ownership of your own destiny," Lowe said.