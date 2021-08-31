CURRITUCK — The M/V James B. Hunt's return to Currituck on Wednesday will require closing the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route for one day.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said Tuesday the ferry route will be closed Wednesday so that a ferry crew can transport the M/V (Motor Vessel) Frisco to the state shipyard in Manns Harbor. The crew will then bring the Hunt back to Currituck.
The Hunt has been at the shipyard undergoing maintenance since mid-August. DOT has used the Frisco as a replacement vessel on the Currituck-Knotts Island route in the meantime.
The Currituck-Knotts Island route will resume regular scheduled service on Thursday, DOT said.
The Currituck-Knotts Island route was also closed on several weekends at the end of June and July so that the Hunt's crew could be used to help address a manpower shortage on the Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry run.