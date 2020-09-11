CURRITUCK — The N.C. Ferry Division will resume service on the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry next week, reversing its decision to keep the service suspended at least through June 2021.
Allen Moran, who represents Division 1 on the N.C. Board of Transportation, said Friday the ferry runs will resume on Wednesday, pending an inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The ferry division, which operates the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry, suspended its daily runs in April, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asked about the ferry's operations earlier this week, a DOT spokesperson, citing the state agency's revenue shortfalls, indicated the ferry likely wouldn't resume operations until after the current fiscal year which ends June 30, 2021.
Knotts Island residents, Currituck County officials, and state lawmakers have all complained about the ferry's suspended operations, however, saying it inconveniences residents of the remote Currituck community.
Moran indicated concerns raised about the ferry's continued suspension played a role in the ferry division's decision to resume its operations.
“After hearing from the community, we have decided to resume service of this ferry route, which serves an important function for residents, school children and tourists,” he said.
According to DOT, departures on the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry from Currituck will be 6 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Departures from Knotts Island will be 6:50 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
As a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, DOT is asking passengers to remain in their vehicles or to stand at least 6 feet apart from others while aboard the ferry vessel.