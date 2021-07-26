A staffing shortage on the N.C. Ferry Division's Hatteras-to-Ocracoke run will again suspend operations on the Currituck-to-Knotts Island ferry.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said Monday a staffing shortage at the Hatteras ferry terminal would require the Knotts Island ferry to be shut down until Saturday.
Ferry staff in Currituck will be temporarily moved to the Hatteras-Ocracoke route, which DOT described as the ferry system's "busiest summertime route."
DOT did something similar at the end of June.
“Due to demand, the Ferry Division needed to move the crew from Currituck to Hatteras for a few days to put our resources where they are needed most,” DOT spokesman Tim Haas said at the time. “The Currituck-Knotts Island route will resume operations on Saturday (July 3).”
Currituck spokesman Randall Edwards said Monday DOT's decision to close the Knotts Island ferry this week shouldn't affect county operations.
"We already have fire, law enforcement, and emergency medical services stationed on Knotts Island," he said. "Any staff from county offices, such as inspections, will factor travel time to and from Knotts Island into their schedule this week and plan accordingly."