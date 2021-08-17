The Knotts Island ferry will be closed again on Wednesday — but not so its crew can provide additional manpower for the ferry runs between Cape Hatteras and Ocracoke Island.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said the Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be closed Wednesday so its ferry vessel, the James B. Hunt, can be taken to the state shipyard in Manns Harbor for routine scheduled maintenance.
The Hunt’s crew will return to Currituck aboard a replacement vessel, the Frisco, to be used for the Currituck-Knotts Island route while the Hunt is being overhauled.
The Currituck-Knotts Island route will resume regular scheduled service on Thursday, DOT said.
DOT closed the Currituck-Knotts Island route for a few days in both late June and late July.
so that its crew could be moved to Cape Hatteras to fill in for crew shortages there.