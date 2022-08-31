Knotts Island ferry to close Saturday for vessel maintenance From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Aug 31, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CURRITUCK — The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry will be closed Saturday to allow for maintenance to the James B. Hunt ferry vessel.The N.C. Ferry Division said the maintenance required to the Hunt takes only a day to complete, but must be done when the ferry engine is cold. Regular service on the Currituck-Knotts Island route will resume Sunday, the ferry division said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ferry Vessel Fleet Company Politics Currituck-knotts Island Maintenance Engine N.c. Ferry Division Division Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police investigating fatal shooting of local manPetco, Starbucks, church eye EC sitesCamden students return for new year; Stinson replaces Lazar as principal at Grandy PrimaryHerringbone restaurant to open Nov. 19Hertford's S-Bridge won't open to traffic on SaturdayCouncil eyes hiring Steinburg as city lobbyistFive 'Must See' places in Bertie CountyTwiddy named Fulbright Fellow, studying in AustraliaChowan County Dive Team busy in JulyCelebrating town and gown: Rivers hosts event for students at park Images