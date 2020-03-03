CAMDEN — Camden voters returned one incumbent commissioner to office on Tuesday and ousted another.
Randy Krainiak won his hard-fought primary against former commissioner Mike McLain. But Garry Meiggs narrowly lost his bid for re-election to challenger Tiffney White by 12 votes, according to unofficial results.
According to unofficial results, Krainiak garnered 786 votes or 56.92 percent to McLain’s 595 votes or 43.08 percent. Krainiak carried Courthouse and Shiloh precincts. McLain carried the South Mills precinct.
Because no Democrat filed for the seat, Krainiak will — barring a successful write-in candidacy — be elected to the seat this fall.
White garnered 697 votes or 50.43 percent to Meiggs’ 685 votes or 49.57 percent — a margin of less than 1 percent. White carried the South Mills and Shiloh precincts. Meiggs carried the Courthouse precinct.
It was not clear Tuesday night if Meiggs could call for a recount. If the unofficial vote totals from Tuesday stand, White will face Democrat Barbara Riggs in the general election in November.
At-large Commissioner Ross Munro, who ran unopposed on Tuesday, was not on the primary ballot.
Turnout for Tuesday’s primary vote in Camden was 29.17 percent.
Local issues were much on voters’ minds in Tuesday’s primary election.
A man who voted at Courthouse Precinct said the most important local issue for him was the priority of building a new high school. He said he wasn’t sure the current Board of Commissioners was in line with the public on the issue.
“It doesn’t appear to be the case,” he said, adding he believes that both the new high school project and the administrative complex project should be placed on the ballot so voters can weigh in on both.
He said he voted for McLain instead of Krainiak in the Courthouse District and White instead of Meiggs in the South Mills District.
Another man who voted at Courthouse Precinct and cast ballots for McLain and Meiggs said his top issue was protecting the Second Amendment. He said he appreciated the Board of Commissioners adopting a resolution recently in support of the amendment that defends a gunowner’s right to own and use firearms.
He said other issues of concern to him were education and keeping taxes down. He researched all the candidates and selected them based on their positions, he said.
“I liked their Second Amendment position and a lot of their values,” he said of McLain and Meiggs.
A woman who voted at Courthouse Precinct said her main interest was the presidential race. She said her greatest concern was preventing the country from moving too far in a socialist direction.
In local races, she also voted for McLain and White, saying she thought McLain did a good job as a commissioner when he was on the board before.