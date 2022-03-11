Elizabeth City’s tourism chief called last weekend’s inaugural Coast Guard Marathon “absolutely incredible,” and many of the participants agree.
“The whole thing was amazing, but being in that group of people at the start line and having the C130 and the MH60 fly over just after the national anthem … I welled with tears,” was one runner’s comment, said Corrina Ruffieux, director of Visit Elizabeth City. “It was beautiful. Thank you and all of your team.”
That was just one of the many comments Visit EC received for the marathon’s post-race online survey.
“Great race overall, with great support and fantastic finish area with activities,” another runner commented.
“I loved the hospitality of the town, event organization, all the Coast Guard members in attendance and the support from the community,” another said.
The Coast Guard’s first-ever marathon was originally set for two years ago but was delayed because of the pandemic. Ruffieux said she appreciates everyone who helped in making last weekend a success.
“I am still overwhelmed by the support and how well everything really came together at the end,” she said. “After more than two years leading this effort to make this weekend full of events a reality, I am so grateful to everyone who stepped up and joined us in producing an outstanding event for the Harbor of Hospitality.”
More than 200 volunteers assisted in making the weekend a success, according to Ruffieux.
“We had an amazing group of approximately 250 community volunteers,” she said.
Next year’s event may include changes in volunteer responsibilities, Ruffieux said.
“I do anticipate modifications to the volunteer needs for next year,” she said. “We learned that some areas (along the racecourse) needed (fewer volunteers) than originally anticipated, while others could have used more.”
Ruffieux also expects additional volunteers will be needed in future races.
“However, as the event grows, we will definitely need more volunteers,” she said.
The weekend began Friday evening with the Coast Guard 5K, which wound through downtown streets. The half-marathon and marathon events started promptly at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and event activities continued at Waterfront Park throughout the day.
The start of the 5K run was delayed about 30 minutes, but other than that the weekend appeared to go as scheduled.
“For an inaugural event, we did incredibly well overall, as evidenced by the feedback we’ve received from experienced runners,” Ruffieux said. “That said, the weekend wasn’t perfect, and we are gathering as much feedback, suggestions and concerns as possible to re-evaluate and improve for next year.”
“The notable challenge was the delay starting the 5K due to vehicles not abiding by the road closures,” she said. “Addressing that challenge is a top priority to improve next year’s event.”
Abel Sutton, chairman of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority, offered his congratulations to Ruffieux and her staff.
“I literally engaged with guests from what seemed like every state around the country; some who had not even heard of our city until now,” Sutton said. “The Coast Guard Marathon will be a lifelong staple for us and a distinguishing mark for our Elizabeth City.”
According to Ruffieux, runners from 46 states, plus Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada registered for the event. Not everyone who registered turned out on Friday and Saturday.
For the 5K race, 767 people registered, while 661 checked in before the start. For the half marathon there were 581 registered runners, while 481 checked in Saturday morning. The marathon had 317 registered runners, but 291 checked in before the start, according to Ruffieux.
Dean Schaan, co-owner of Seven Sounds Brewing Co., thanked Visit Elizabeth City on behalf of all downtown businesses.
“The local businesses should be proud; the city and county should be proud; Visit Elizabeth City should be proud, and the Coast Guard should be proud,” Schaan said. “You spotlighted our little city and brought a sensational event to us.”
The whole weekend was full of incredible happenings, Ruffieux said.
“I’d have to say what surprised me the most is the astounding volume of positive feedback from experienced runners who essentially indicated our event was one of the best or the best they have ever attended,” she said. “Kudos to the (Visit EC) team, to (Coast Guard) Base Elizabeth City, to the entire Elizabeth City community for showing our runners and spectators the best marathon weekend ever.”
It will take about two months to get a clear idea of the economic impact the weekend had for Elizabeth City, Ruffieux said. As for next year’s marathon weekend, planning will begin soon, she said.
“A marathon, half marathon and 5K are complex events and it will take us almost the entire year to prepare for 2023,” Ruffieux said.
Staff Writer Paul Nielsen contributed to this report.