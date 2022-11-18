Breakfast with Santa

The Ladies Auxiliary Club will host its fifth annual Breakfast With Santa at the post at American Legion Post 40 at 1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, today from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Besides breakfast, the event will feature professional photos with Santa. Tickets are $15 for children and $12 for adults.

 Photo by Pam Hadden

TODAY

