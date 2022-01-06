CAMDEN — Camden and Pasquotank counties have agreed to split the services of Camden’s soil and water technician, a move that follows the recent retirement of a Pasquotank employee with similar duties.
Camden’s Board of Commissioners signed off on the interlocal agreement Monday night by a vote of 4-1, with Commissioner Clayton Riggs casting the lone no vote.
The board was acting on a recommendation from Camden Manager Ken Bowman, who said Camden technician Brian Lannon agreed to the arrangement for as long as he’s employed by the county.
Both counties entered the agreement following the retirement of Pasquotank soil and water technician Dwane Hinson.
The agreement covers five one-year terms but either county can opt out by giving three-months’ notice before the end of the fiscal year on June 30. Additional one-year terms will renew automatically unless either county notifies the other in writing three months prior to the end of the fiscal year.
Pasquotank will pay half of Lannon’s salary, which is approximately $48,000 and includes annual cost-of-living adjustments and step allowances. For the remainder of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, costs of the shared position will be pro-rated.
The counties will use existing soil and water funds to pay their share of the agreement.