HERTFORD — If the weather cooperates and COVID-19 doesn’t cause supply chain hiccups, the Perquimans County High School Pirates will have a brand new grandstand at Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field when the baseball season opens next spring.
Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, said the fundraising campaign to raise $100,000 to meet a challenge grant of an equal amount for the project before Nov. 1 has been a success.
The foundation received a $10,000 Grandslam donation — its second at that amount — to the campaign on Sunday, the day before the Nov. 1 deadline, increasing the total raised for the $100,000 Challenge to $105,000, Lassiter said. She said other commitments to donate to the project came in by phone and email.
“The support garnered from the community is unbelievable,” Lassiter said of the campaign. “We couldn’t do this project without the strong support they have provided.”
According to Lassiter, the project got a big lift from Dr. William “Billy” Nixon and Mr. and Mrs. Leary Winslow. They committed to give the project $100,000 in matching funds if the public campaign was successful raising $100,000.
“The challenge from Dr. Nixon and Mr. & Mrs. Leary Winslow has been met with great enthusiasm,” Lassiter said.
She said the campaign had received another $10,000 gift, five $5,000 gifts and numerous $1,000 gifts as well as contributions of $500, $250 and $50. She said it was noteworthy that many contributions came from PCHS graduates and both baseball team alumni and future Pirates.
“At one of the 8U baseball games, some of the young players wanted to give me their money for the project. That was heartwarming,” Lassiter said.
The schools foundation announced the $100,000 fundraising campaign in September to provide funding for a new 470-seat grandstand at PCHS’ Jim “Catfish” Hunter Field.
Officials said overflow and standing-room crowds during the PCHS Pirates’ run to the 2021 N.C. High School Athletic Association’s 1A state title showed the need for a new, larger grandstand. The idea for the grandstand campaign actually arose during a community event to celebrate the Pirates capturing the state championship — their first since 1963.
With the fundraising campaign a success, Lassiter said Southern Bleacher Company, Inc. has already been brought in to take charge of the grandstand and pressbox project. The project can move forward once the foundation’s attorney signs off on its contract with Southern Bleacher, she said.
“We will continue to fund-raise as the project begins in an effort to ensure adequate dollars for any miscellaneous things like electrical feeds and final hook-up to the panel box in the press box, the concrete foundation and/or pads, and any demolition,” Lassiter said.
Foundation officials hope the new grandstand, which will be handicap-accessible, will be completed prior to the Pirates’ first home game on Feb. 19.
“Prayerfully, there will be no delays in securing materials and permits due to pandemic issues,” Lassiter said. “We are ready for an exciting 2022 Perquimans County baseball season.”
Donors who want to make a tax-deductible contribution to the campaign may still do so by mailing their check to PCSF, Inc. P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944. For more information about the project, contact Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.