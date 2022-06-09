Pasquotank Commissioner Sean Lavin wants the county to explore providing the Sheriff’s Office with enough funding to add seven more school resource officers — enough to have one at each school in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten said adding seven school resource officers, or SROs, would probably cost around $800,000 the first year, but would probably be less in following years. He said the first-year cost would include vehicles and equipment for the SROs if commissioners approve the move.
The Sheriff’s Office already has SROs at Northeastern High and Pasquotank County High, H.L Trigg Community School, Elizabeth City Middle School and River Road Middle School. The Sheriff’s Office also has an SRO at Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, which the school reimburses the county for.
Lavin would like to see that coverage expanded to ECPPS’ seven elementary schools and wants the Sheriff’s Office and school officials to come up with a plan to add the additional SROs.
Lavin feels the additional SROs are needed after a gunman recently killed 19 elementary students and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas.
“In light of recent events, I want to throw this out there,” Lavin said. “I think it is appropriate.”
Sheriff Tommy Wooten said there is a need for SROs at the county’s elementary schools and that he has already talked with interim ECPPS Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram about the issue.
“We have talked and we would love to have SROs cover all the elementary schools,” Wooten said. “We have seven (SROs) now and seven more would cover all the elementary schools. I would love nothing more than to have that.”
Lavin floated the proposal at the end of Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting where commissioners called for a public hearing to adopt the 2022-23 fiscal year budget that starts July 1.
Lavin says he will not hold up the budget with his request but urged commissioners to consider adding the additional SROs in the form of a budget amendment in the future.
Board Vice-Chairman Charles Jordan said he has talked with Lavin about adding SROs and supports the issue.
“We are certainly concerned and we want to make sure our kids are safe at school,” Jordan said. “We would certainly appreciate the Sheriff’s Office looking into that so we can talk about that. We think it is very important.”