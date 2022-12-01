Law enforcement has completed a search of the Northeastern High School campus and cleared fire department and emergency medical services units to leave following a reported incident at the school earlier today.
Details about the nature of the incident and what officers were searching for were not immediately available.
"It's an ongoing incident," Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management Director Brian Parnell said. "It's unknown what the details are right now."
Elizabeth City State University sent a text alert to students advising them that gunshots had been reported near the Northeastern campus, and urging them to stay away from the area. The university sent a subsequent text alert advising students that "it was safe to resume all normal activities."
Elizabeth City police Chief James Webster couldn't immediately be reached.
An official with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools said he was aware an incident had been reported but did not have definitive information.
Law enforcement officers are staging at the Harbor Freight parking lot, according to radio traffic.
Law enforcement officers also canvassed the high school campus. According to radio traffic, the search was completed around noon, apparently without incident. Oak Stump Road and Hughes Boulevard near the school is now back open.
Parents of students at Northeastern were being directed to the Ollies store parking lot, according to the radio traffic.