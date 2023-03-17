...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Law enforcement, first responders responding to accident on US 17 in Camden
CAMDEN — Law enforcement and other first responders are responding to an accident on U.S. Highway 17 in northern Camden County Friday afternoon.
According to law enforcement radio traffic, the accident involved a tractor trailer truck and was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 17 near the William Ira Halstead Bridge.
A law enforcement official was heard saying the N.C. Department of Transportation needed to be notified that northbound U.S. 17 would be closed "for an extended period of time" so that traffic could be rerouted to avoid the Halstead Bridge.
Emergency medical services personnel asked that a Nightingale helicopter be launched. Officials said they were planning to have it land on U.S. 17 on the south side of the Halstead Bridge.
In a message on Facebook, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management said U.S. 17 South near the bridge "is currently closed for an extended period of time" because of the crash. All traffic is being rerouted through South Mills and the highway's reopening will be posted when it happens, the post read.
"If you planned to utilize US 17 this afternoon, please readjust your travel route or be patient while emergency crews work to open the highway," the message reads.