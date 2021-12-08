A Northeastern High School student is in custody after the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office says the student had a rifle and drugs in their possession on a school bus.
The Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the rifle and drugs were seized from the student at River Road Middle School around 9:20 a.m.
Sheriff Tommy Wooten described the weapon in the student's possession as a short carbine-type rifle with a fully loaded magazine.
Wooten said the bus had students from both River Road Middle School and Northeastern aboard and had stopped at River Road to unload students for morning classes. A school resource officer at River Road became aware that a NHS student aboard the bus had a weapon and drugs and seized both, taking the student into custody. He did not detail how the officer became aware of the rifle or the drugs.
Elizabeth City police officers and Pasquotank sheriff's deputies conducted searches at both Northeastern High School and River Road, the post states. Both schools were under a lockdown while officers investigated.
An updated Facebook post says the lockdown at River Road has been lifted. A search of buildings at the school determined "there is no further threat to students or staff," the post reads.
City police have blocked Oak Stump Road between Northeastern's school bus parking lot and just beyond the entrance to the football stadium. Police are redirecting motorists to Trinkaloe Road.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools has advised that schools will not be closed as a result of the incident. All other schools in the district are on what's known as a "soft lockdown," Wooten said. Typically that means movements within the school are limited.
All parents of ECPPS students have been notified of the incident, officials said.
Interim ECPPS Superintendent Eddie Ingram is preparing a statement about the incident, an official said.