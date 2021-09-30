Elizabeth City’s population has changed so much over the past 10 years that all four of its voting wards will have to undergo changes before next spring’s municipal elections.
That’s according to Poyner and Spruill, the Rocky Mount-based law firm the city hired to lead its redistricting process.
Tara Bright, an attorney with Poyner and Spruill, and Bill Gilkeson, a demographer with the firm, discussed how the redistricting process will work during council’s meeting earlier this week.
Bright said recent U.S. Census data shows that the city’s Second Ward had significant population gains while the Fourth Ward saw a large decline in population from the 2010 Census.
“Does Elizabeth City need to redistrict?” Bright said. “Based on these very clear population unbalances in two out of the four wards, the answer is ‘yes.’”
But since the Second Ward and the Fourth Ward aren’t contiguous, changes will need to be made to the city’s other two wards to meet the legal requirement of having near equal population in each of the city’s four wards.
The 2020 U.S. Census has the city’s population at 18,631. That makes the ideal size for each of the four wards 4,658 people.
The Second Ward now has 5,552 residents, which is 894 over the 4,658 number. The Fourth Ward now has a population of 3,561 residents, which is 1,097 under the 4,658 figure.
The First Ward, with 4,833 residents, is 175 over the ideal ward size while the Third Ward, with 4,685 residents, is 27 people over the ideal number.
The four wards, however, can legally be redrawn within plus or minus 5 percent of the ideal ward size. Five percent under the ideal ward size is 4,425 while 5 percent over the ideal ward size is 4,891.
“Ward 2 is well above the permissible range,” Bright said. “Ward 4 is well below the permissible range.’’
City Council signed off on a plan to conduct three meetings on redistricting before tentatively voting on a final plan on Nov. 8. The city has until Nov. 17 to finish redistricting but Bright said that deadline can be extended to Dec. 18 if necessary.
Municipal elections are scheduled for next March. They were originally scheduled for next month but a delay in receiving the census data forced the state to push the elections to next year.
The first meeting on Sept. 27 will be used for council to reach a consensus on its guiding principles for redistricting.
One guiding principle would be to have the wards retain their current configurations as much as possible while another is starting redistricting with a blank slate.
But retaining the current configurations may prove to be difficult, Gilkeson said.
“You just can’t take territory from Ward Two and give it to Ward Four and leave Wards One and Three alone,” Gilkeson said. “One and Three are in between, and at least one of them will be affected.”
Other guiding principles could include following natural boundaries or physical features such as roads; using precincts as building blocks; avoiding the pairing of incumbents who are not already paired in the same ward; recognizing neighborhood boundaries; making wards as compact as reasonable; and respecting communities of interest.
A public hearing on Oct. 11 would be used to adopt the guiding principles while an Oct. 25 public hearing would have Poyner Spruill presenting two or three different redistricting plans.
“We want to draw the maps the best way it suits this city,” Bright said.