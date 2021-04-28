Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies will be mentioned during President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech tonight, one of the attorneys for Brown's family said today.
Harry Daniels didn't know what Biden is expected to say but he said the president will mention Brown's April 21 shooting death during his address to the nation.
Daniels also confirmed an earlier report that the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Brown's funeral service on Monday. Daniels didn't know any details of the service yet.
The Associated Press reported early Tuesday that Brown's family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt he could properly honor the Elizabeth City man's legacy.
Sharpton delivered the eulogy last week for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota.
Sharpton told The Associated Press in a phone interview that he agreed to the family’s request and spoke to Khalil Ferebee, Brown's son, by phone Monday night. He said he’s also working with local clergy and North Carolina civil rights leaders including the Rev. William Barber II, the leader of the Poor People’s Campaign to draw attention to racial injustice.
“The family ought to know that the value of his life is being saluted around the world,” Sharpton said.
Sharpton said that he wants to both celebrate Brown’s life and help call attention to larger problems with policing that need to be addressed.
“I would want to get across that this is a human being. And for us, it’s part of a continual abuse of police power,” he said.