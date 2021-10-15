HERTFORD — Stacey Layden is fascinated with the history of Perquimans County and is ready to spark a similar fascination for people near and far.
Layden took over as the new director of tourism for the Perquimans County Tourism Development Authority Sept. 1. The tourism director position had been vacant about a year since the departure of Sharon Smith.
Layden brings a background in marketing to her new role as tourism director. She worked previously as a marketing and events specialist with the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce and also helped local businesses market their goods and services as a freelance marketing consultant.
Layden, who grew up in Greenville and lived for several years in Wilmington, graduated from East Carolina University in 2007 with a degree in business and a concentration in marketing.
She has lived in Perquimans County for the past decade. She noted that she married into the Layden supermarket family; her brother-in-law runs the popular store in Belvidere.
One of Layden’s first orders of business is development of the new Perquimans County Heritage Museum. The museum, which will be housed in the county-owned building at 104 Dobbs Street, will include the Jim “Catfish” Hunter collection from the former Catfish Hunter museum at the Perquimans County Chamber building, as well as additional exhibits focused on the county’s history.
“The goal is for it to be a Perquimans County History Museum,” Layden said.
There’s a lot of history to tell, it turns out.
“The county’s history is so rich,” Layden said. Aspects of that history include African-American history, Quaker history, colonial history and more, she said.
“We just have so much here that deserves to be appreciated,” Layden said.
She said she wants to grow that appreciation among local residents while also spurring more visitation to the county.
Details of how the museum will work, from hours of operation to staffing and numerous other matters, are still being worked out by Layden and the Tourism Development Authority.
“We’re starting from the ground up,” she said.
County Manager Frank Heath said at the Perquimans Board of Commissioners meeting Oct. 4 that he hopes the museum will open sometime in November.
Layden plans to build on the county’s history as a basis for growing tourism.
“The history of Perquimans is probably the best draw for visitors,” she said.
Examples of the county’s rich history include the Newbold-White House, the monument to Union Colored Soldiers on King Street, the downtown Hertford historic district, and the second-oldest courthouse in the state still in regular use.
“There are a lot of firsts here,” Layden said.
Having a museum that showcases the county’s history will be a great boost for tourism in Perquimans, she said.
She said that eventually she would also like to promote the Perquimans River and the county’s other waterways.
“It’s one of our biggest assets,” she said.
As the town of Hertford proceeds with implementing a recently developed Riverfront Plan, the river can be a helpful asset attracting more visitors to the community, according to Layden.
Layden also plans to market the county’s festivals and events and would like to help develop additional events that can both bring the community together and attract more visitors.